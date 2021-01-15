After a series of leaks, the Galaxy S21 series finally makes its debut. A teaser from the South Korean electronics company earlier noted that the unveiling would close out CES 2021. Following its regular marketing strategy, there will be three models hitting retailers on January 29. This time we want to highlight the range-topping version which is the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

What’s interesting about this device is that Russian Jeweler Caviar already posted its luxury-grade version of the handset. The gold-clad Galaxy S21 Ultra gave consumers an idea as to what the commercial unit would actually look like. Samsung is making a dramatic shift from the usual camera module which usually sits apart from the frame.

This time, the engineers are turning the section into a signature design element by moving it to the top right corner. Years of glossy finishes were giving users nightmares about smudges and fingerprints on their devices. As such, it is great that the Galaxy S21 Ultra goes for a matte surface on its Gorilla Glass rear cover.

Of course, the stars of the show here are the cameras. The smartphone packs a quad-sensor setup with a 108 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, a 10 MP periscope telephoto, and a 10 MP telephoto. On the opposite side is a 6.8-inch 3200 x 1440-resolution Dynamic AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is below a sheet of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. Storage options available are 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. Powering the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung also confirms that it will support an optional S-Pen just like the Note series.

Images courtesy of Samsung