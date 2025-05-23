Vacuum cleaners are essential cleaning tools. While some offer both high-end features and sleek aesthetic, others tend to focus more on function than looks. Hence, they end up stowed in the closet unless needed. But the DORIC Vacuum Cleaner concept challenges the cordless vacuum design with an inspiration from Greek architecture.

Designer Seongmin Lim looked to the magnificent columns of ancient Greek architecture in his design, specifically the Doric columns of the Parthenon. It reimagines the cleaner as a sculptural element that seamlessly integrates into its environment.

As such, the DORIC Vacuum Cleaner features clean and sleek lines that beautifully blends angularity and symmetry. The design is modern, a statement piece that looks more like structural art than a cleaning tool. Its angular form makes it seamlessly blend in corners, providing a visually attractive focal point in a room rather than awkwardly standing on the side like a wallflower.

Hence, it serves both as a cleaning tool and structural display. Prototypes using 3D printing were initiated for this cordless vacuum to find a secure and comfortable grip that’s not too thick or too thin. Likewise, a working mock-up was also tested to guarantee it functions smoothly without any issue.

Among the features of the DORIC Vacuum Cleaner is an LED battery level indicator that shows the charging process once connected to its charging station via the rear charging point. It also comes in various colors (gold, black, white). Unfortunately, there are no other details regarding its function, like its suction power, runtime, weight, and noise level.

