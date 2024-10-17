Nintendo’s surprise launch of the Alarmo — its so-called “sound clock” — was a product nobody asked for. Nonetheless, the Japanese gaming company is not out to follow trends, but establish them. Does its latest hardware hint at a foray into home appliances? We don’t think so, yet a designer shares a cool concept dubbed the SWEEP.

The name is a dead giveaway, but the images reveal a cordless handheld vacuum. Nintendo fanboys will immediately recognize what the colorway pays tribute to. Jinho Choi’s eye for detail carefully grabs the iconic color palette of two classic game system and masterfully applies it to the SWEEP.

We’re looking at a retro aesthetic courtesy of the Game Boy and Super Famicom. The handle, trigger, joystick controls, removable battery, and transparent dust bin are themed around the handheld. Elsewhere, we have the telescopic tube and headbrush motif based on the home console.

At first, we thought the SWEEP’s Nintendo gimmick was all cosmetic, but it seems Choi has more in mind. Directly above the control joytick is a rectangular color display. It shows the battery level while charging and navigates the various settings. Furthermore, users can activate a special game mode.

Once the challenge starts, a minimap based on the layout of your house appears on the small screen. Items and power-ups are scattered across various areas. Overall, think of it as a fun way of motivating people to clean. Although what the SWEEP proposes is fascinating, Nintendo likely has something else in mind to follow the Alarmo.

Images courtesy of Jinho Choi/Behance