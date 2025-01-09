LG has been hitting it out of the park with a slew of technological innovations. While most of these are still in the concept phases, some are due for commercial release soon. At the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, the South Korean consumer electronics group is hyping up gamers with a new premium gaming monitor. The UltraGear GX9 series debuts with the 45GX990A as the flagship.

Among the lineup of displays CES 2025 attendees can check out at the venue, its UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor is reportedly the one to watch out for. Firstly, the technology behind the panel is already a major selling point for gamers who demand vibrant colors, deep blacks, and incredible contrast.

At 45 inches, the 45GX990A is already massive for a monitor you position just several inches away. LG says the default aspect ratio is 21:9 with an ultra-high 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) resolution. It’s “a first for OLED monitors,” reads the official press release.

Given the available real estate, some users will find it useful for productivity or content creation. Meanwhile, a unique feature of the 45GX990A is its ability to switch between a totally flat screen into one with a 900R curvature. This function is ideal for genres such as first-person shooters, racing, and others that rely on the player’s peripheral vision.

Second-generation Dual-Mode allows the monitor to swap between 21:9 to 16:9 aspect ratios and different picture sizes. LG likewise accounts for compatibility with support for DisplayPort 2.1, HMDI 2.1, and USB-C 90W Power Delivery. The 45GX990A likely won’t have any issues with the latest graphic cards with certifications by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Images courtesy of LG