When you want to maintain peak performance in any activity, a comprehensive training regimen is a must. People who have an active lifestyle are generally healthy but are not immune to fatigue. Research shows there are several ways to enhance recovery. These include cold baths, sleep, a proper diet, compression garments, stretching, and massages. Other high-tech options you should consider are devices like the Hypervolt Go 2.

A session with a physical therapist or massage therapist can be ridiculously expensive. Moreover, you also need to book an appointment, which can take weeks or months. Hence, Hyperice introduces the most compact SKU under its Hypervolt lineup.

This bad boy will quickly become your portable, on-demand therapy solution. Measuring around 6.7″ x 7.3″ x 2″ and weighing only 1.5 lbs., the Hypervolt Go 2 is ideal for frequent travelers. Moreover, this massage gun is apparently TSA-approved for carry-on baggage.

Say goodbye to stiffness from long-haul flights with this in your hand. A full charge lasts up to three hours. Its 40W brushless high-torque motor supports three speed modes. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip and focus on the most troublesome spots accurately.

Hyperice also ensures every session does not become a nuisance to those around you via its patented QuietGlide technology. Even at the max setting, it barely generates any noise. The Hypervolt Go 2 is available in two colors: Black and Arctic-Gray. Both feature an LED ring on the handle.

The package includes the handheld massage gun, a 5V USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and two head attachments (flat and bullet). To get the most out of your Hypervolt Go 2, add optional accessories such as the Hypervolt Attachment Set, Heated Head Attachment, and Hypervolt Case.

