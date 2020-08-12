Samsung recently held its first-ever virtual Unpacked event. While the company was able to hold one earlier this year where people actually attended, the coronavirus pandemic forced most tech companies to go the online route. What makes its latest hardware reveal so exciting is the inclusion of the Galaxy Note 20 series. We know many of you held off from the Galaxy S20 lineup to eagerly wait for this flagship device. With the versatility and power the handsets deliver, it’s not hard to see why.

Insiders were previously teasing that there would be three variants available upon launch. However, Samsung is approaching things differently this time around with only two configurations and an option for 5G or LTE-only. There are the range-topping Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the standard Galaxy Note 20. Feature-wise, the former is probably the best choice if parting with $1,299 is not really a big issue.

Hence, we’re going to focus more on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and detail all the cool stuff it brings to the table. It ships with a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-resolution Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen. Moreover, it is the first flagship smartphone to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The 120 Hz refresh rate of the panel and the new S-Pen technology significantly reduces latency to improve the writing experience.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an imaging powerhouse akin to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The 108 MP wide-angle main, 12 MP periscope telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle take remarkable photos. Finally, the 4,500 mAh battery supports 25W fast charging technology, fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging at 9W. Samsung is offering it in multiple colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White

Images courtesy of Samsung