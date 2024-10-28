If your tasks require a larger display, a desktop workstation is the ideal platform. Build a rig according to the specs required and choose a single or multi-monitor configuration. For laptops, options include the built-in HDMI, mini-HDMI, and USB-C with Thunderbolt support. However, given most notebooks only come with one or a combination of at least two, there are limitations. Nevertheless, intuitive solutions like the DUEX Float are available.

Shipping And Unboxing

Mobile Pixels recently reached out to check if we can take one of their products for a spin and share our experience. Of course, our team gladly accepted and picked the SKU designed for laptops with a minimum screen size of about 15 inches. They quickly shipped over a sample that surprisingly took less than a week to arrive at the office.

Inside the box were the DUEX Float, a mini-HDMI to HDMI cable, a short USB-C to USB-C cable with a USB-C to USB-A adapter, a template, four round magnets, and documentation. Moreover, buyers can choose between the monitor only, Productivity Bundle, and Mobility Bundle. What sets the latter two apart is the include extra accessories

Design, Build Quality, Specifications

It’s mostly constructed out of ABS plastic with metal hardware to enhance durability. So far, the craftsmanship feels solid with adequate stiffness on the hinges. Instead of a snap-on attachment or tension mechanism, Mobile Pixels employs adhesives and powerful magnets. Instructions on how to install everything are pretty straightforward as long as you use the template.

The manufacturer lists the dimensions as 14.2″ x 9.1″ x 0.87″ with a weight of about 4 lbs. The DUEX Float packs a 15.6″ full-HD 1080p capacitive touchscreen panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 250-nit maximum brightness. Two USB-C ports with pass-through charging and a mini-HDMI port are the only physical connectivity interfaces here.

Portable Versatility

Now that you have a basic overview of the DUEX Float, here are the features users can look forward to. Mount it on the rear of your laptop’s lid and it turns into a secondary screen. Mobile Pixels confirms it is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Linux, and ChromeOS, but only the first two operating systems can take advantage of the touchscreen interactions.

For stability, a built-in kickstand ensures the display does not tip over when you flip it between stacked and presentation mode. Another option is to detach the unit and turn it into a standalone screen. Hook up consoles such as the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch to enjoy gaming on the go.

Our Takeaway

We are impressed by what this device brings to the table. Clearly, it is marketed for people who need an auxiliary display when they travel or do remote tasks away from their desktop computers. Digital nomads who completely rely on their laptops will find the DUEX Float advantageous in a lot of ways.

The only gripe most of us have with it is the lack of built-in speakers. This is by no means a dealbreaker, but the missing audio capability becomes a nuisance when game systems are connected. Still, the benefits of the DUEX Float far outweigh the single drawback pointed out.

Check Price

Images courtesy of Mobile Pixels