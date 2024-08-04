The downside when traveling with several gadgets is you’d have to bring multiple charging cables as well. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and owns an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, then you’d have to bring their dedicated cables, which can be messy. Under Armor Gear or UAG’s SRGE 3-in-1 Travel Charger saves your from this trouble. It’s the ultimate solution when it comes to powering up multiple devices at the same.

This charging pad is designed with travel in mind. It’s lightweight, sleek, and best of all, folds to half its size for compact storage inside your bag. It opens like a book to reveal three different charging slots inside. One is a collapsible magnetic (MagSafe compatible) charging stand that delivers 15W of wireless charging.

The stand flips up to charge and securely hold your phone at an optimal viewing angle so you can still watch videos or take calls while charging. Then there’s a dedicated stand to charge an Apple Watch and a separate station for AirPods (charges even with the case on). The UAG SRGE 3-in-1 Travel Charger delivers 5W of power for AirPods and 3W for the watch.

UAG even included a tech organizer pouch to safely store the SRGE 3-in-1 Travel Charger. Inside the pouch is a rugged 4 feet braided USB-C cable, a 25W global power adaptor, and three different charging tips which come in handy during international travel.

The UAG SRGE 3-in-1 Travel Charger offers a versatile solution to streamline your charging experience even when not travelling. Its minimalist and sleek design make it a great addition to your nightstand or work desk. It’s only 6″ long and 3.15″ wide and weighs merely 0.46 lbs.

Images courtesy of Urban Armor Gear