The likes of Valve, ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, AYANEO, and other global computer brands have found success in the handheld gaming PC. Now, rumors are saying Microsoft is developing one, while Sony is reviving its portable platform. With Nintendo also gearing up for the Switch successor, we’re wondering what else is on the way. Meanwhile, ONE-NETBOOK’s upcoming ONEXPLAYER G1 is shaping up to be all kinds of awesome.

To stand out in such a crowded market dominated by the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and more, the hardware needs to offer something unique. Thankfully, ONE-NETBOOK understands the mission as it engineers the device with some modular capabilities.

It somehow reminds us of GPD’s WIN Max 2, but with a more fascinating hybrid gimmick. Firstly, the ONEXPLAYER G1 does not feature your typical handheld game system form factor. Instead, the manufacturer goes for a clamshell design laptop.

Before you say it’s just a knockoff of the aforementioned model by GPD, there’s a bit more to this. The keyboard with trackpad is detachable to reveal a pair of analog sticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and a backlit capacitive keyboard. An RGB ring likewise surrounds the two joysticks.

We like the use of powerful magnets instead of a mechanical latch on the ONEXPLAYER G1. It’s safe to say the removable input device also packs a battery, RGB lighting, and possible NFC for wireless Bluetooth pairing. Physical ports include USB-A, USB-C, and OCuLink.

Specs-wise, the ONEXPLAYER G1 is outfitted with a 2.5K-resolution 8.8″ touch display that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 processor, but there is no mention of the internal storage size and RAM.

