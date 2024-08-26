The Nomad Stand One Max leverages Qi2 technology to efficiently offer simultaneous charging power to your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It offers double the speed of standard wireless charging with its 15W fast charging feature. Meanwhile, an integrated magnet array makes it easily compatible with MagSafe magnets. This way, you can still use your phone for streaming, video calls, and more while charging during StandBy mode.

Its integrated magnet array aligns perfectly with MagSafe magnets, allowing you to flip your iPhone to the ideal viewing angle for streaming. It also offers 15W charging for any Qi2 device and has a dedicated 5W AirPods charging dish.

Moreover, the Nomad Stand One Max provides hassle-free charging for your Apple Watch with the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. This charging station boasts a sleek and modern silhouette that would look great on the desk, the night stand, or any place where you want your devices within easy reach.

It has a high-quality metal chassis and premium glass panel. It has a weighted design clocking in at almost 0.91kg. The weighted build ensures it stays anchored on its surface to securely hold the devices on the table. The station also features an elevated charging puck that lets you wrap your fingers around the device for easy pickup, making it convenient for those grab-and-go device moments.

Likewise, the Nomad Stand One Max comes with an anti-rubber base to prevent slippage, a dust and scratch-resistant TPU charging pad, and a nylon braided cable. Speaking of cables, it has a 2.0m USB-C to USB-C cable included. This charging stand is available in multiple colorways to fit your space.

