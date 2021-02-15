It’s awesome to hear that despite the challenging situation right now, most folks do not neglect their fitness. Kudos to those who are making adjustments and maintaining their active lifestyle. Over the years, the importance of stretching before and after a workout has been highlighted by studies. It apparently aids in recovery, mobility, and flexibility, which can prevent common exercise-related injuries. This is where the RomRod comes into play to replace traditional gear.

If you’ve been to the gym or subscribe to a virtual fitness service, some of the pre-, post-, and actual workouts will involve a bar. What the RomRod brings to the table is a similar experience, but with portability in mind. As such, the creator designed it to be lightweight and versatile for ease of transport.

A quick comparison detailed on its crowdfunding page shows its advantages over a regular barbell and others like it. Nobody wants to lug around a heavy bar of solid steel for outdoor workouts. The RomRod, on the other hand, is fashioned out of aluminum and weighs just 2 lbs. It is ergonomically shaped for comfort when in use. Furthermore, it is easy to assemble and disassemble for convenience.

When fully extended, the RomRod measures 60 inches long and 1.1 inches thick. For storage, this modular metal bar can collapse down to 17 inches long and 2.5 inches thick. Its heavy-duty aluminum construction makes it corrosion resistant. Strategic sections have knurling to improve grip. Finally, when in a pinch, we believe it can even function as a tool for self-defense.

Images courtesy of RomRod