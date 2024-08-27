Peak Design’s 45L Travel Backpack is for those who like to keep their EDC essentials in one place for convenience and easy access. Whether you’re going on an outdoor adventure, to a weekend getaway, or simply out for an urban commute, it holds its ground while being comfortable on the shoulders.

This is a one-bag travel solution that offers expandable storage, multiple access points, and dedicated storage for your tech. It easily converts from a 35L international carry-on compliant pack to a 45L full gear-hauler thanks to a host of storage options. There are the hugely expandable side pockets to hold tripods, water bottles, and more and a soft-lined zippered top pocket for small items like glasses, keys, passport.

Moreover, Peak Design’s 45L Travel Backpack features internal zippered mesh pockets and dedicated padded sleeves for a laptop and tablet. It even has expansion zips to fit more items or to compress your load while padded shoulder and waist straps easily stow beneath a magnetic flap when not in used.

This backpack offers three ways to easily access your gear. It uses burly #10 UltraZips on the huge rear access and on the two side access. It also has a front zip panel for additional access, storage, and organization. This bag secures your gear with theft-deterrent zipper pulls and is comfortable to carry.

Peak Design’s 45L Travel Backpack has a luggage pass-through for roller bag carry, stowable sternum strap, and axial strap attachments. It also has 360-degree grab handles for grab and go use. Designed for adventure and travel, this bag boasts a weatherproof construction made from 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas and a rugged 900D waterproof bottom liner. Meanwhile, an ultralight padded foam gives structure and security around the entire bag.

Images courtesy of Peak Design