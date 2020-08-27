Contents
- BEST FITNESS GADGETS
- Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
- Upright GO Posture Corrector
- IRP Fitness Gym Straps
- Mirror – The Latest Fitness Technology
- Skulpt Body Scanner
- Cubii Desk Elliptical
- Fitbit Charge Two
- Tangram Jump Rope
- Marcy Forearm and Wrist Developer
- Allstar Innovations Home Gym
- Ozmo Smart Cup
- Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones
- Bone Running Armband
- Hyperice Vibrating Fitness Roller
- SUNNTO Three Sports Watch
- Stealth Core Machine
- Power Press Training System
- BlenderBottle Sports Bottle
- Powerdot Muscle Stimulator
- Essence Abs Trainer
- Prohands Hand Exerciser
- Smart Socks
- Core 46 Home Gym
- Perfect Fitness Ab Roller
- TEKXYZ Boxing Equipment
- Health O Meter Body Measurement Device
- Gronk Fitness Chin-Up Bar
- Withings Body Composition Scales
- Kettle Grip Adjustable Kettlebell
- LifePro Vibrating Gym Plate
- Stamina Elliptical Trainer
- Qshell Bluetooth Beanie
- Clout Fitness Squat Pad
- NewMe Fitness Gym Routine Cards
- Simply Fit Balance Board
- Fitbit Activity Tracker
- Flipbelt Activity Zipper
- NSD Forearm and Wrist Exerciser
- NutriBullet Bluetooth Blender
- COVVY Foot Pedal
- Neofit Exercise Mask
Grab your gym shorts and be ready to get in shape. We don’t need to harp on about how good exercise and lettuce is for you – you know that already. What you don’t know about are all of the awesome fitness gadgets currently being engineered for men. These gadgets house the latest fitness technology to make it even better and give you better results.
Our guide today will teach you about 41 fitness products to be exact. They range from socks you’d actually want for Christmas to innovative ways of making sure you stop slouching during your movie marathons. Intrigued? So were we and that’s why the Men’s Gear team are looking and feeling mighty fine this week. Join us in the locker room for a debriefing on what the best fitness technology now has in store.
Top Picks
BEST FITNESS GADGETS
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
If you have a home gym and it’s a little cluttered, these adjustable dumbbells house some of the best fitness technology which will give you more space and the same results. These dumbbells can be adjusted to different weights in increments of 2.5 pounds. This lets you do those body sculpting exercises and lift heavy iron all in one piece of gym apparatus.
These weights reach a maximum of 52.5 pounds, catering for most men’s workout routines. Even better, if you buy them now you are afforded a considerable two-year warranty. You can even get the weights with an accompanying weight stand to keep your gym even more tidy.
Specs
- Main target exercise Biceps
Upright GO Posture Corrector
Ever catch yourself slouching over your laptop trying to make this week’s deadline? Or maybe cranking your neck as you binge on a movie marathon? The modern world is set up for a sedentary lifestyle and this results in back pain, neck pain and poor posture. Not to worry because the Upright Posture Corrector harnesses the best fitness technology to make sure you’re no slouch – even during movie marathons.
This fitness gadget is applied to your back and gives you gentle vibrations to remind you when your posture has deteriorated or when you have been inactive for long periods. You can then see your improvements on its accompanying app that works with most smartphones.
Specs
- Main target exercise Back
IRP Fitness Gym Straps
For frequent gym-goers, they will know all too well the issues when trying to exercise their legs with cable machines. Those Velcro fastenings don’t usually work, and you can easily look a fool when the weights come tumbling and your leg flies backward. The answer is here through the fitness technology developed by IRP Fitness.
They have engineered military-grade straps that are applied to your sports footwear and include hooks to be used with cable machines. Now you can execute leg exercises with confidence due to the strong materials encompassed in IRP Fitness’s design.
Specs
- Main target exercise Legs
Mirror – The Latest Fitness Technology
Fitness technology doesn’t get better than Mirror. This game changer is as sleek as a modern TV and sits on your wall. When activated, it gives exercisers access to an array of gym classes from the comfort of your home. Watch and exercise as the instructor delivers classes that will make you toned, fit and healthy.
It also comes with a compatible iOS app – sorry Android owners! – that offers you even more accessibility to world-class trainers when not at home. Who said going on business trips meant you couldn’t stay in shape? Learn more by clicking that link!
Specs
- Main target exercise Multiple
Skulpt Body Scanner
We may not own hoverboards yet but just glancing at the Skulpt Body Scanner lets you know that the future has arrived. This scanner will seamlessly measure the percentage of fat and muscle we have, thus, helping you identify areas to improve on in your next gym sessions. The leading fitness technology here can look into 24 different muscle groups and is a secret weapon to getting in top shape. See more of its benefits by hitting the link below.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Cubii Desk Elliptical
Losing your motivation to hit the gym after work? Maybe you don’t have to and you can exercise at work. We’re not referring to running back to your desk before the boss realizes you took a longer lunch break. We are referring to the fitness technology on offer with the Cubii Desk Elliptical.
This small elliptical machine fits under your desk so you can stay active while crunching numbers or deciphering business reports. You can also use it at home while you watch Monday Night Football – and it pairs with a fitness app to track your progress!
Specs
- Main target exercise Cardio
Fitbit Charge Two
Available in seven cool colors, the Fitbit Charge Two is a must-have for any man serious about an active lifestyle. This model of the popular range has a crystal-clear display and offers easy access to activity levels and lifestyle stats. From sleep quality to steps taken, the Fitbit monitors how you move throughout daily life and you can consult this information easily.
One of the best features incorporated into this design is that it includes a GPRS system to monitor your jogs, including distance and speed. All your daily stats can be consulted on a convenient app. It also comes with size options so all men can find the right fit.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Tangram Jump Rope
How can a jump rope boast the latest fitness technology, you ask? Well, this is no ordinary jump rope. The Tangram Jump Rope utilizes Bluetooth technology and can therefore be paired with smartphones and similar devices. Specifically, the Smart Gym app made for Android and iOS devices, including smartwatches.
Pairing it with the app will store your workout and capture important stats such as time spent exercising jump count and calories burned off. This helps you monitor progressions and stay on track with your goals. Other talking points include cool transparent handles and an adjustable rope length.
Specs
- Main target exercise Cardio
Marcy Forearm and Wrist Developer
One of the areas of our body that doesn’t receive the attention it deserves in the gym is the forearms. However, having powerful and strong forearms can come in useful in an array of other exercises and activities. It’s good news that the Marcy Forearm and Wrist Developer has hit the digital shelves then, isn’t it?
This portable device takes fitness technology to the next level and can easily fit in backpacks for business trips. It’s fully adjustable to your hand size and in terms of weight, giving a bespoke workout every time. The product is then rounded off with a satisfying two-year warranty.
Specs
- Main target exercise Forearms
Allstar Innovations Home Gym
If you weren’t already aware, squats are the king of exercises. They are a compound movement, meaning they engage more than one set of joints and are great for the whole body. This sort of holistic health usually requires some very expensive equipment. However, innovative fitness technology from Allstar Innovations means you can now enjoy squat-rack benefits from home.
It comes already assembled and can be adjusted to any man’s height. Little Steve to Big Bob can make use of this gym equipment. To use it well, the manufacturers are even including handy guides and a workout DVD. Now you have no excuses to lose the beer gut!
Specs
- Main target exercise Multiple
Ozmo Smart Cup
Hydration is the key to healthy living and exercising safely, which is why the Ozmo Smart Cup was born. This is a cup like no other. Encompassing advanced fitness technology, the smart cup measures your water intake, coffee consumption and your activity levels to give nutritional advice.
Not sure how much water you need after your gym session, or maybe, you’re worried that after-dinner latte is a bad idea? Let the Ozmo Smart Cup help you out. It syncs with all the top devices, including Fitbits!
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones
These beats by Dr. Dre Headphones are the perfect product to help you stay motivated during workouts and avoid disruptions. They work through high-end Bluetooth technology that pairs with your devices so you can listen to your most motivating soundtracks without wires getting in the way of your exercises.
Another benefit is that these earphones are equipped with a microphone. If the boss calls while on the treadmill you can let them know you’re looking over the report now and not have to stop and disrupt your routine. Sweat resistant and exceptional charging performance are just some other perks here!
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Bone Running Armband
Heading out on a jog but need your smartphone close to hand? Running with your device in your pocket or even in your hand is risky. So, why not attach it to yourself securely and more conveniently with the Bone Running Armband?
The flexible and breathable material allows you to work up a sweat without getting moist and irritated. Simultaneously, the neoprene material and Silicone are soft to the touch, maximizing your comfort. Whatever device you own, the fitness technology on offer here is available in different sizes, making it a great buy for any man who likes to move.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Hyperice Vibrating Fitness Roller
Move on over those ordinary foam fitness rollers because there is a new model in town. The Hyperice Vibrating Fitness Roller is perfect for men who like to exercise but frequently get some niggles or muscular pains. These vibrations can be adapted to your needs with three intensity settings and is suggested to be twice as beneficial as regular foam roller usage.
Next time you warm up or cool down with your original foam roller, imagine how better you would feel with a vibrating one that affords optimum myofascial release therapy. Visit a trusted seller by clicking the link below.
Specs
- Main target exercise Multiple
SUNNTO Three Sports Watch
Enrich your workout program with the SUNNTO Three Sports Watch. This watch will help you track your gym days and plan for the week ahead. It also acts as a heart rate monitor, sleep quality, steps taken – and even tells you when to take it easy.
The watch may have all the hallmarks of a sports watch but it looks like a regular watch and will fit effortlessly with your casual wardrobe and business attire. With different cool colors to choose from, now is the time to get a sports watch.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Stealth Core Machine
Caught between the feeling you should workout and the preference to lounge on the sofa and play video games. Now you can get the best of both worlds due to incredible fitness technology and innovation. The Stealth Core Machine is a plank-like piece of gym apparatus with a difference. It allows you to engage your core, build strength and stability – and play games via your smartphone. How, you ask?
The board pairs with an app available to Android and iOS users. You can then use the motion of the board (the exercise being performed) and relocate it in the app’s gameplay. This is a fantastic way to stay engaged with your workout without even realizing it. The burn hurts less when you’re having fun at the same time.
Specs
- Main target exercise Core
Power Press Training System
The Power Press Training System is a game changer for home gym owners and especially newbies to the fitness scene. This simplistic push-up system can be tailored to different workouts and therefore targets different upper-body muscles, including the chest, shoulders, biceps and upper back muscles.
Using the color-coded system, you can place the handles in positions to tackle these different areas of the body. Newcomers will benefit a lot as they get unsupervised guidance in achieving an all-round upper-body workout. Yet, gym enthusiasts also enjoy this piece of kit because of its proven results.
Specs
- Main target exercise Chest
BlenderBottle Sports Bottle
You can hardly walk through a gym floor or locker room without hearing the word protein. The bottom line is that it’s important if you want to get stronger and grow bigger muscles. For the working man, this can be difficult when sneaking in a gym session on lunch breaks or on the way to the office.
It’s good news that the BlenderBottle has arrived then. This BPA-free and leakproof gym shaker is equipped with a secret storage compartment that can store your protein. No longer do you have to carry around tubs of protein or inconvenient Tupperware. Some of the simplest fitness technology is the most useful and that’s proven right here.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Powerdot Muscle Stimulator
If you don’t feel like you can work out like you used to, welcome to the club. Many men feel the aches and soreness of a good gym session, but there is a way to combat these muscle aches. The Powerdot Muscle Stimulator is designed with leading fitness technology to help stimulate muscles after a workout and help them recover quicker – ready for your next one.
The stimulating pods can be placed on your body as you need them and are then controlled by yourself through an app. The app is available for both iOS and Android users, so no man misses out on feeling relaxed and refreshed after pushing their limits. Delete the massage therapist’s number and buy these!
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Essence Abs Trainer
The Essence Abs Trainer may primarily be used to engage your core and strengthen it, but this product uses fitness technology that is highly diverse. As well as improving your fitness, the stimulating pads can also be used on your neck and shoulders to relieve sore and tired muscles after intense gym sessions.
For those that have used these before, they may have been disappointed as the stimulating pads came loose or fell off. Essence has attacked this problem by handing them over with skin tape to keep them in place and working effectively. They even throw in a 60-day guarantee!
Specs
- Main target exercise Core
Prohands Hand Exerciser
The Prohands Hand Exerciser may look like it belongs in your tool shed, but it in fact belongs in your home gym, your office desk drawer or your carry-on luggage. This portable piece of fitness equipment has been designed with the best fitness technology, the most robust materials and intelligence.
Using it is simple and will improve your hand health, dexterity and strength. Having strong fingers is a benefit in everyday life as well as when taking on those bigger and more powerful exercises such as bench presses or shoulder presses. Have a further look by hitting our link.
Specs
- Main target exercise Fingers
Smart Socks
You may have complained about getting socks for Christmas, but you would never complain about these smart socks. They include the best fitness technology and innovation to offer real-time feedback on running technique. Ultimately, they could help you prevent injuries and beat your personal best. They pair with most smartphones through Bluetooth technology and become your new jogging partner – or coach!
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Core 46 Home Gym
Endorsed by some NFL gods and some supermodels, the Core 46 Home Gym is a piece of gym equipment that offers four different exercises in one compact machine. It helps you work your biceps, back muscles and core to give you holistic health and fitness.
The machine is travel-friendly and a great addition to your suitcase when you want to stay in shape on vacation or to keep in your office. Learn more by hitting the link and watching the product in action!
Specs
- Main target exercise Core
Perfect Fitness Ab Roller
This ab roller is not like other ab rollers. Encompassing exceptional fitness technology, the roller is extra durable and includes wider more ergonomic handles for your comfort. In fact, getting a shredded torso is much more comfortable with this roller. That’s because it comes with a foam pad to place on your knees while rolling out – and let’s not forget complimentary 21-day workout guide.
Specs
- Main target exercise Core
TEKXYZ Boxing Equipment
Whether you are a keen boxer or just watched a Rocky Balboa marathon of movies, the TEKXYZ Boxing Equipment is a must-have for any man who owns his own workout space or garden. It has a headband with a rope and target ball on the end of it, allowing you to practice throwing punches as well as ducking from them. If you want to be more agile, fitter and faster, consider equipping yourself with this innovative fitness gadget for men.
Specs
- Main target exercise Cardio
Health O Meter Body Measurement Device
There is no point in exercising if you don’t monitor your progress. Watching the weight drop off and the muscle mass accumulate is exceptionally beneficial for increasing motivation and preventing a plateau in your training regime. This is why you need a device and fitness technology that gives accurate measurements.
Enter the ring, the Health O Meter Body Measurement Device. This cool item is capable of measuring your body circumference in eight different and important locations!
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Gronk Fitness Chin-Up Bar
The chin-up bar has been a staple of men’s workouts since the dawn of time. We bet those cavemen folk were lifting themselves up rocks in a similar fashion. Well, instead of getting a chin-up bar that hangs along your doorframe, damages the paintwork and the frame itself, get the Gronk Fitness Chin-Up Bar.
This ceiling mounted bar doesn’t damage your home and has a load capacity of a whopping 800 pounds. This is on top of multiple handles so you can target different back and shoulder muscles.
Specs
- Main target exercise Shoulders/Back
Withings Body Composition Scales
Knowing your exact body composition was a luxury afforded to professional athletes – until Withings came along. Their body composition scales will not just tell you your weight, but it will also let you know your muscle mass, body fat and water weight to an incredible degree of accuracy.
This data can be synced with the best devices and apps related to fitness so you can monitor your body composition and tailor your lifestyle and nutrition to reaching your fitness goals. Learn even more with our link just below.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Kettle Grip Adjustable Kettlebell
We kicked things off with a space-saving adjustable dumbbell set that let you adjust the weight and get a tailored workout from one set of weights. Here is the sister to that awesome product and a continuation of such innovative fitness technology.
These kettlebells can be adjusted easily and allow you to execute different exercises at different weights from one single fitness product. Want another reason to buy it? It comes with a lifetime warranty. See you at the checkout.
Specs
- Main target exercise Multiple
LifePro Vibrating Gym Plate
If you thought exercising was tough but love the burn, the LifePro Vibrating Gym Plate should be added to your workout arsenal. The vibrating plate is made to stand on, and as you guessed, it vibrates. You stand on it and perform many gym exercises just as you would on the floor, but the vibrations make it more difficult and thus, give even better results.
This one is better than many other options because it comes with training bands and an eBook that will show you how to get the most out of their fitness technology.
Specs
- Main target exercise Legs
Stamina Elliptical Trainer
At the start of our buyer guide, we showed you an under-desk elliptical. Consider this one of its nearest arrivals. It’s also a highly portable elliptical, enabling you to get your cardio in from anywhere. Beat the gym rush and do your workout before you finish for the day! Or how about staying fit while you game?
This one is fully equipped with adjustable intensities and even offers different movement options. Red, green or silver, this product will suit any taste and any man looking to shed some of the beer gut.
Specs
- Main target exercise Cardio
Qshell Bluetooth Beanie
Who wants to go running on a cold night? Instead of throwing another excuse in your way, how about you beat the cold with this jogger’s beanie. However, this is no ordinary beanie. It’s housing some awesome fitness technology that will keep you motivated as much as it will keep you warm.
It has a speaker inside it that can pair to your devices via Bluetooth and allow you to listen to music while you run. It has incredible battery life too, so even the best runners among the Men’s Gear pack can stay entertained. The beanie is fully washable and comes in a plethora of color options.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Clout Fitness Squat Pad
Squatting may be the king of exercises but sometimes you can be in pain for all the wrong reasons. When it’s supposed to be difficult to get out of bed and walk down the stairs the morning after your leg sessions, instead, other areas can feel sore. The squat rack bar can easily dig into your shoulders or upper back and damage your skin, leaving it red and painful.
The solution is here, and it comes by the name of the Clout Fitness Squat Pad. Although it doesn’t wear a cape, it will be a superhero in the eyes of many gym-attendees. The pad is made of thick foam and wraps around the bar, giving you cushioning. Moreover, the foam is anti-slip so it will never be an inconvenience and get in the way of your technique. Give me ten!
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
NewMe Fitness Gym Routine Cards
Men who are new to the gym can soon go viral for their questionable use of equipment and eyebrow-raising exercises. Before you make a fool of yourself, you may want to take a look at the fitness routine cards on offer with NewMe Fitness.
The cards offer a range of exercises with graphics to show you how to perform them correctly and most importantly, safely. Using the cards will help you put together an effective gym routine without having to pay for expensive personal trainers or home workout videos. These aren’t just muscle builders; they’re also confidence builders. Men coming through! Learn more by hitting the link provided below.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Simply Fit Balance Board
If you’ve been a bit of a couch slob lately you may have put on a few pounds, but you may have also seen the Simply Fit Balance Board before. We say this because the product featured on a popular TV show as an innovative invention.
Before you got to see a vibrating plate that enhanced your fitness. This works by the same token but instead of vibrations, the board is unbalanced, meaning it’s your job to stay upright. Using the board to improve your balance engages smaller muscles and helps stabilize your core. This particular model is durable, made from anti-slip material and lightweight for convenient transportation.
Specs
- Main target exercise Legs
Fitbit Activity Tracker
Fitbit is already known for their exceptional fitness technology, so no introductions needed. Instead, let’s introduce you to one of their finest pieces of engineering. This is an activity tracker capable of monitoring your steps, the number of calories you burned and more. It’s even capable of earning you badges to help you stay on track.
It is equipped with Bluetooth capabilities and can pair with other devices. This is important because through this you can share your data with friends and compete with their daily activity. It makes for fun competitions between colleagues around the office or between the players of your sports team. Find out more by visiting a trusted seller – the link is just below.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
Flipbelt Activity Zipper
When you do decide to go running you may want some organization. Carrying your car key or running with your smartphone in your hand is a recipe for disaster. Alternatively, you could try one of these Flipbelt Activity Zippers. They are like a belt but for exercise and can store all your workout necessities from your devices to your locker key.
There are multiple pockets on this device and one front one with a zipper to give you additional peace of mind. The band is made from moisture-wicking fabric so if you sweat you never get uncomfortable. On top of these cool features there’s a reflective logo to keep you safe for evening or low-light jogs.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
NSD Forearm and Wrist Exerciser
Another exceptional fitness gadget on the market to up your game is the NSD Forearm and Wrist Exerciser. This small device can have a big impact on your weight-lifting abilities. By strengthening your wrists and forearms, you are naturally able to stabilize weights and prevent unwanted movement between sets. Therefore, you save energy for those bigger lifts.
The device spins at a phenomenal 15,000 reps each minute, giving you a real workout with real benefits. It may be small, but you never have to worry about it breaking easily. The device is manufactured with military-grade plastic, so if you do accidentally drop it, the chances are that it will be fine!
Specs
- Main target exercise Wrist/Forearm
NutriBullet Bluetooth Blender
As well as all these cool fitness gadgets designed with the best fitness technology to improve your workouts, we have to remember that nutrition is key. Some say abs are made in the kitchen, but they may be made with the NutriBullet Bluetooth Blender.
Unlike an ordinary blender, this machine will pair with your devices through Bluetooth and calculate the accurate nutritional values of your morning or post-gym smoothie. This impressive gadget also comes with a one-year warranty and multiple recipes to help you improve your eating habits.
Specs
- Main target exercise N/A
COVVY Foot Pedal
This tension foot pedal is designed to help you achieve the core and muscular body you always dreamed of. It’s a relatively unseen type of fitness gadget and one that is not to be missed on. Ultimately, it’s a type of resistance tool that can be used in different positions to target different muscle groups. Yet, it’s also good for stretching and helping you stay in excellent mobile condition.
Speaking of mobile – because it’s so lightweight and compact, it’s ideal for those who want to stay active while traveling. Businessmen to students will benefit from the COVVY Foot Pedal and its innovative thinking. Hit the link below to find out even more.
Specs
- Main target exercise Core/Legs
Neofit Exercise Mask
If you are into your cardiovascular routines or are a serious runner who trains for high-altitude training, you are going to get excited about the Neofit Exercise Mask. Through clever designers and fitness technology, Neofit has managed to create a mask that simulates oxygen deprivation at six different levels. It can be adjusted for different sizes and is a niche but effective training tool. Now there are no excuses not to take part in next year’s marathon!
Specs
- Main target exercise Cardio
We Fit A Lot In!
Yes, pun intended. Although not our longest buyer guide by a long stretch, this was one of our most action-packed buyer guides. It’s fitting then that this one was about getting active with the best fitness technology housed within 41 awesome fitness gadgets. How many of them did you like and want?
A home gym makes use of a diverse range of products and fitness apparatus. Choosing them wisely by collecting products which target different muscle groups or can be paired together well for even more uses is key. To see any of the above fitness gadgets in more detail and compare them easiest, hit the links provided to their trusted sellers.
Whether it’ just straightening your posture with the Upright Go Corrector or making your workout space more spacious with adjustable kettlebells and dumbbells, we wish you look on your fitness journey. When you’re running marathons and taking on mountains with the guys, don’t forget where you started and come join us again for a look into more awesome gear guys should own.