Camping chairs or stools need not be bulky and outdated. You don’t have to sacrifice beauty for the sake of comfort when you can have both. The stylish Rolls-Royce Pursuit Seat definitely fits the bill. It provides comfort and style that stands out.

Outdoor adventures have never been more comfortable and stylish with this luxurious furniture that “represents the perfect fusion of impeccable design, innovative technology, and inimitable Rolls-Royce craftsmanship.” It boasts a sleek and innovative design sure to be a showstopper at your campground.

The Rolls-Royce Pursuit Seat features a polished aluminum frame and carbon fiber shaft that makes it lightweight and durable. It is compact enough to store in your car as it packs down to a sleek profile. It even has a retractable spike that anchors to the ground and the seat folds in half for easy carry. A dedicated carrying bag makes it convenient to pack and go.

Moreover, as with other luxury recliners or chairs, this stool boasts a padded seat made from natural grain leather. The leather can even be customized to match your car’s interior. Adding to the comfort is the integrated seat height adjustment that saves you from leg cramps from sitting too high or too low. The adjustment even operates effortlessly with the touch of a button to minimize heavy manual labor.

To top it off, the Rolls-Royce Pursuit Seat is camp-ready. Reach beneath the seat and you will find a discreetly stowed slim torch to help light dark paths.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce