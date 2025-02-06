What if you can build a house in a single hour without tools? While hard to believe, it is possible with the Baby Box by Boxabl. This foldable home can rival any tiny home with its well-furnished design and ease of construction.

When you have a house or additional dwelling unit (ADU) named after a box, you probably already know what to expect. This home opens into a box-like dwelling with about 120 square feet of interior space. Despite its compact size, it has everything you need for a start-up micro home.

The Baby Box folds open to a measurement of around 14 feet and 9 inches long and 14 feet and one inch wide. It is also 9 feet and 3 inches high. Inside is very cozy with the space carefully and smartly organized into livable areas. There’s a living room/bedroom, a dining room, a bar/kitchen, and a bathroom. A built-in “SLS” (“Sit, Lounge, Sleep”) sofa in the living room unfolds into a bed.

Meanwhile, the kitchen has an induction cooktop and a small fridge. The bathroom has a marine-style toilet with a foot-operated flush and a classy-looking shower with glass walls and a moon roof. The Baby Box connects to power with an extension cord and water via a garden hose.

This house is built for cold and warm weather with a built-in 9,000-BTU ductless A/C equipped with a heat pump. It also has a 12V vent fan, a 6-gallon (23-liter) electric water heater, and a 30-gallon (114-liter) tank for black, gray, and freshwater.

Meanwhile, two 12V deep cycle batteries power the light and water pump for off-grid living. Boxabl says a single person can set up (or build) the Baby Box without using tools. Built to RV standard NFPA 1192, making it easily towable and requires little to no permitting, site preparation, or foundation.

