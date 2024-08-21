How many of you have finally delegated the upkeep of your home’s floors to a robot vacuum? An automated platform is beneficial for tech-savvy people who barely have time for chores, but there are limitations. To ensure every nook and cranny is spotless, we still recommend a handheld appliance like the Ultenic U16 Flex.

As we pointed out before, robot vacuums can only handle ground-level tasks. This means dust, debris, and other particles can build up in areas where it cannot reach. Supplementing your cleanup routine with something a bit more versatile is what every residence needs.

Ultenic has a diverse lineup of products for the modern consumer, but let’s talk about the U16 Flex. As the name suggests, what this bad boy brings to the table is a special 180-degree bendable mechanism on its telescopic tube. This allows users to reach spots under furniture with barely any effort. A latch firmly locks the joint on the tube.

Its powerful motor generates up to 35 KPa of suction and combines with the tangle-free floor brush head for superior cleaning. Furthermore, its eight high-density batteries last up to 60 minutes on a full charge. A charging mount is included in the U16 Flex box.

“Discover our advanced floor brush with a tri-bristle system—PP soft bristles, durable nylon bristles, and anti-static filaments—perfect for dust, hair, and debris removal without static buildup,” writes Ultenic. Given some contaminants are difficult to see with the naked eye, a forward-facing GreenEye light reveals all.

Meanwhile, everything the U16 Flex sucks in passes through a six-layer filtration system. Finally, You can view the settings, status, and other real-time information via a round display with an easy-to-navigate interface.

Images courtesy of Ultenic