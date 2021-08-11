In 2019, McLaren owners were treated to a number of high-class bags to match their snazzy new rides. When you have the capacity to splurge on supercars of this caliber, it’s easy to brush off the cost for additional gear. Rolls-Royce takes it even further with the Black Badge Escapism Luggage Collection.

Perhaps the best way to describe these items is to call them the range-topping editions. Although Rolls-Royce allows its clients to personalize their purchases, the Black Badge versions use an exclusive color palette. The roster includes the Holdall, Organizer Pouch, Tote Bag, 24hr Weekender, and 48hr Weekender.

You can purchase each item individually, but Rolls-Royce also offers the Black Badge Escapism Luggage Collection as a set. Unlike the regular edition, clients can order these in Bold or Understated trims. The former features a two-tone design, while the latter goes for a stealthier blackout theme.

Rolls-Royce is crafting these out of luxe premium leather, soft canvas, and using a technical weave fabric. The new material it introduces is from the Cullinan Black Badge which adds new refined texture to the Black Badge Escapism Luggage Collection.

Chief Executive Officer for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Muller-Otvos describes it as “edgier personas” of existing products. He also says that “these exquisite new pieces represent the very best in Rolls-Royce design, materials, and craftsmanship.”

As global and local trips begin to pick up this summer, the Black Badge Escapism Luggage Collection might just be what you need to travel in style and luxury. As long as you don’t mind spending upwards up of $40,000 for the complete lineup.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce