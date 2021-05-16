BEST Travel Wallets for Men

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Clearly, there are many options available to choose from when it comes to travel wallets. You can see that no matter what your needs happen to be, there is a solution that will suit you perfectly. To make up your mind all that you need to do is consider how you would like to use your new travel wallet, how you want it to look, whether you care about durability, and how much storage you need. Once you have that figured out, selecting your next travel companion is child’s play.

Types of Travel wallets

One thing that you will quickly notice is that there are several different types of travel wallets. Neck pouches are very common because they offer the possibility of concealment while you travel. People like the idea of having their money and identification hanging from their neck because there is very little chance that a pickpocket can get to it, and an even smaller chance that your belongings will get lost.

Another popular type of travel wallet is the folio style. If you are old enough to remember the zippered padded CD storage books, you’ll know exactly what these travel wallets look like. They are tall and usually thicker than other styles, contents are secured with a zipper, and there is ample room for everything that you would need while traveling, including money, passport(s), cards, IDs, boarding passes, and more.

The passport cover is another style that you’ll see a lot. These are great for anyone who is looking for a slim, protective covering for their passport that can slip right into the front pocket. They are only minimally larger than the passport itself and there are often a couple of extra card slots for added convenience.

You’ll even see some travel wallets that look like your normal, everyday wallet, in either bi-fold or tro-fold configuration. What makes them nice is the added security measures, ID windows and zippered coin pockets.

Quick access vs storage

Another consideration is that some travel wallets are designed for quick access while others require a bit more work getting into them. Travel wallets like neck pouches and passport covers are good examples of options that you can access within seconds. Folios and other large options are usually stowed away in a bag and take considerably more time to find what you need.

If you are like us, you’ll opt for a nice travel wallet that is large enough to comfortably house all of your important documents and money for storage purposes. Keeping a minimalist travel wallet or neck pouch handy for when you are going out on a day trip or facing the security line at the airport is also a nice backup plan.

Security

The last thing that anyone wants while traveling is to deal with becoming a target of pickpocketing or any other type of theft. Whether you are choosing your travel wallet for looks, convenience, size, color, or storage capability, the most important feature is security.

The travel wallet should be of good quality so you don’t end up with tears and other unwanted complications coming from shoddy craftsmanship. You should also be mindful of the fact that criminals are becoming more intelligent by the day and opting for options like RFID protection is one of the easiest ways you can guard against invisible attacks on your personal data.

Being able to conceal your travel wallet is also a good idea in certain situations. You don’t want to carry a sign around with you stating the fact that you are carrying a month’s worth of cash in your pack pocket. A good rule of thumb is to keep the majority of your valuables out of site, but close at hand.

Zipping it up

Hopefully, you will not look at travel wallets the same after reading through our buyer’s guide. Travel wallets are not all created equally, and there are obviously some that deserve a good deal more of your time than others. Making your decision doesn’t have to be a fast process. As long as you go into the buying process with the right mindset, though, you are bound to come out on the other side with a travel wallet that you can keep with you for years to come, no matter how long it takes you to decide.

Think for a moment about what kind of traveler you are. Are you the type to sit at the bar until you gate is called, or do you find a nice seat at the gate long before departure to read a book? Do you travel with your family, or alone? Are you a light traveler? Do depend on your pockets and a rolling cabin bag, or do you load everything into your favorite backpack? Whatever your particular situation happens to be, choosing the travel wallet that fits into the way you intend to use it will make all the difference.