No matter what type of traveler you are, it will eventually come to the point when you need to upgrade your travel system. While it might seem fine to keep your passport in one pocket, your IDs in the wallet in your back pocket, and your cash and boarding passes swimming around together in another, not being organized can lead to a very rainy day. Fumbling around through your pockets in search of the right papers, while wrinkling the cover of your brand-new passport in the process, can be a frustrating experience.
More than just frustration, travel wallets can make your life easier in many other ways as well. For one thing, they help you avoid being the low-hanging fruit waiting on the hungriest of bottom dwellers to get a taste of your hard-earned money. Keeping all your travel documents and money together also makes it easier to remember where everything is, minimizing the possibilities of leaving things behind. Needless to say, when you’re ready to level up, you need to get yourself a good travel wallet.
Finding a good travel wallet isn’t quite as easy as it seems, though, as you will soon notice. There are many different styles and sizes available, and each one provides its own unique benefits to the way you travel. Some of the options here are great for families while others are more suited to individual use. Some focus mainly on security and some on convenience, while many of our picks do a good job of filling several roles. Whether you need a good travel wallet to keep your documents safe, organized, or anything in between, the travel wallets here on this list are our favorite options for 2021.
When it comes time to get yourself a travel wallet that can give you the peace of mind you are looking for while being easy to carry and even easier on the eyes, the Bellroy travel wallet is one of your best options.
Not only does this wallet fit all your travel documents, including passport and tickets, but there is plenty of space for all your cards, a small note pad, and even a pen. Another nice thing that you’ll get is a section for two different currencies so that you can keep yourself organized while you travel.
With all the features that this wallet offers, it’s hard to think of a way that things could get better but the RFID protection and genuine, environmentally certified leather come together to complete this package. You’ll have a hard time finding another leather travel wallet that compares to the Bellroy leather travel wallet.
One the most impressive things about number two on our list is that it has the capacity to hold more than most other wallets, while still maintaining a compact form factor. The slim profile and medium size mean you can use this wallet with a large variety of pant and pocket styles as well. The pebble leather that the Bryker Hyde travel wallet is made from also lends itself to the great looks that this wallet has to offer.
The level of security that comes with Bryker Hyde’s RFID blocking is also better than most, which explains why you are seeing this wallet so high on our list of the best 23 travel wallets. The composite materials used for blocking frequencies is capable of shielding digital attacks from 10MHz to 3000MHz – credit cards use 13.56MHz so you can travel without worry.
Pros
Nice premium design
Plenty of storage space for cards
Two clear ID windows
RFID blocking
Cons
Activating the lifetime warranty required activation on Bryker’s website
Travel wallets come in many different form factors and this entry from Venture 4th is designed to provide security, comfort and versatility. Large enough to hold all of your travel documents while still being slim enough to maintain a low profile while under your clothes, this travel neck pouch provides a good balance between form and function.
The breathable design of the Venture 4th travel neck pouch makes it easy to take this wallet on long trips with maximal comfort. The rip-stop material and strong zippers also mean that you’ll be able to depend on this product for years to come, and to back that up, Venture 4th offers up their lifetime warranty.
Whether you need extra protection for your valuables while at home or abroad, carrying this wallet will always lead to a stress and worry-free experience.
Pros
Water resistant passport holder
RFID blocking
RFID blocking
Large and convenient storage for all your travel documents
If you are in the market for a travel wallet that favors function over form, you might be interested in the Fjallraven travel wallet. This product is perfect for what it was designed for, which is to help you get to your destination with as little fuss as possible.
This wallet makes carrying multiple passports a simple task, so it’s great for families who want to keep all their important documents in one place. The fact that this large canvass wallet is closed with a durable zipper also means you will never have to worry about anything falling out. In addition, there is an interior zippered pocket to keep coins, as well as a penholder and plenty of room for money, tickets, and a notepad.
Pros
Heavy duty material is durable and easy to maintain
Zippered enclosure offers more peace of mind
Has lots of storage space for all your cards, tickets, notes, checks, etc.
When people are looking for a good wallet to take on the road with them, RFID travel wallets are usually the first stop, but the Tommy Hilfiger leather passcase should be at the top of your list if you are looking for simplicity in an attractive package. While it is true that this entry does not have any form of RFID protection, it does a fantastic job at being a traditional wallet.
In fact, this is one of the best travel wallets for anyone looking to carry their IDs and money in the same ways they would at home. The five card slots are more than enough for most people, as is the space for bills. The removable inner ID window sleeve is also nice for when you want a slimmer form factor than what is already provided.
Coming in at number six we have a premium offering for you. Made from durable ballistic nylon and wrapped in high-quality leather trim, the Tumi Alpha – Zip Around provides a sense of class and sophistication for you and your travel documents.
Inside, you’ll find a zippered enclosure perfect for keeping your loose ends securely in place, along with three separate spaces large enough for passports, checkbooks, notepads, pens, and more. There is also room for twelve cards, which should be enough for even the most card-savvy travelers.
Most travel wallets men pursue provide a good balance between looks and function, and this offering from Tumi will certainly not disappoint them. Just remember that because of its size this is a wallet that you should keep in your bag.
Pros
No need to fold boarding passes
Large enough for a passport
Interior and exterior zippers provide ample security
The Herschel Raynor passport holder is an interesting option for anyone looking for a slim book-style cover to protect their passport. This passport holder easily fits into any pocket a standard passport will as it adds virtually no extra bulk. The simple look and feel is also attractive and should appeal to anyone looking for an understated, easy-to-clean passport holder.
To top it off, the fashionable striped inner liner not only looks great but also provides RFID blocking capabilities to keep your information safe from unwanted malicious scanners. Whether you are carrying just your passport and driver’s license, or your debit and credit cards, you can rest assured that your information is always secure while you are using the Herschel Raynor passport holder.
Pros
Great for when you need protection for your passport
At number eight, we have the minimalist passport wallet from Dash Co. This could be the best travel wallet for anyone looking for a minimalist design that does not sacrifice anything in the storage department. Two card slots allow for up to two cards each, making it easy to carry a few credit cards and your driver’s license. You will also find enough room for cash and boarding passes in one of the outside pockets, along with a passport holder that has an effective RFID blocking layer.
No matter where you are travelling, it’s always nice to know that you have all your essentials in one place. The Dash Co. passport wallet also looks very nice with a vegan leather-like finish. It comes in pebble leather finish as well as the classic leather look. Whichever design you decide to go with, you’ll be happy with the appearance of this travel wallet.
If you are looking for a travel wallet passport holder combo, we have another good option for you to consider. Like others on our list of best 23 travel wallets, this entry from Royce is both functional and simplistic. The Royce leather passport holder is the perfect travel companion for anyone looking to stay organized while travelling without the fuss that comes with carrying wallets that are more complicated.
When you carry this wallet, you will never have to worry about quality issues as the American nappa cowhide is as durable as it is attractive. As far as the functionality is concerned, this wallet comes with a good selection of pockets for your documents. There are three pockets for cards, pockets designed to fit paper bills from various countries, and two different pockets for items like boarding passes.
When you need a travel wallet that adds a sense of class to your travel gear, you may want to consider the Fossil Schwarz. This book-style passport wallet is one of the most attractive on the list. It sports beautiful two-toned rugged leather with understated stitching and minimal branding. If you are looking for a travel wallet Men’s Gear-style, this one definitely gets our vote.
One of the many nice things about this genuine leather passport holder from Fossil is the large outer pocket that can hold boarding passes. You don’t even need to take the wallet out of your pocket to access your tickets before boarding, which is very nice. Other great features include, four spaces for cards, a larger pocket for money, and a protective sleeve for your passport.
Pros
Great design with quality leather
Plenty of pockets for travel documents
Two-toned look makes for a stylish passport holder
Visconti is well-known maker of luxury goods and their zippered travel wallets are something to marvel at. The company behind the Visconti 728 travel wallet has been making quality leather products for more than 20 years and have developed a level of expertise that clearly shines through with this product.
When it comes to features, this travel wallet has pretty much everything you would need. There are a total of 7 card slots, a dedicated window for you ID, and several other pockets designed to house important papers and documents. You will also find ample room for your passport(s) and if you want to include a nice notepad, it would be the perfect companion to the built-in penholder.
Pros
Zippers enclosure keeps all your gear secure
Plenty of space for travel documents, notes, and money
Coming in at number 12, we have another premium product. This time, the company in the spotlight is Bellroy and they have created one of our favorite entries in the travel wallet organizer space.
Bellroy is known for creating products that last for life and we would expect nothing short of that from the Bellroy travel folio. The high-quality leather and top-rate construction are evident in both looks and feel. Once you pick this travel wallet up, you might not want to put it back down.
Feature-wise, you get it all with this travel wallet. There is a large inner pocket that is built to accommodate up to two passports. There is plenty of room for all of your various travel documents and the included pen means you’ll never be searching for something to write with.
If a healthy combination of class and function is what you are looking for, the Bellroy Travel Folio is a smart choice.
Pros
Outer lining has RFID blocking securing entire contents
The Sherman Brands slim travel wallet is the perfect choice for anyone looking for an uncomplicated wallet that can hold the essentials with ease. The attractive minimalistic wallet has an inner pocket to hold cash and other loose papers. It’ll hold currencies similar in size to US notes folded once. There are also four different card slots making it easy for you to keep all your commonly used cards organized.
The Sherman Brands wallet takes organization to the next level, in fact, by providing a handy quick release strap for the main interior cardholder. When you want to access your cards, all that is required is a simple tug on the strap and you’re good to go. If that weren’t enough, you’ll also find two separate quick-draw pockets on the exterior where you can put the cards that you use the most.
This little wallet is the perfect addition to you daily carry gear and it’ll barely add any bulk to your pockets.
Coming in at number 14, we have the Conair Travel Smart wallet. This travel organizer wallet is quite similar to many others on this list, but it has some important distinctions as well.
For one thing, this travel wallet looks and acts a bit more like a passport cover than some of the other passport cases we have looked at. Instead of housing the entire passport in a dedicated pocket, this one allows users to put the back page of their passport into the back cover, leaving the rest of the passport available. If you can’t already see why that is a nice feature, it’s because when you have to take you passport in and out of its case a lot, there is an increased risk for more wear and tear. With this smart travel wallet, your passport stays in good condition, no matter how many borders you cross.
Having dedicated spaces reserved for cash, coins, and cards, is just icing on the cake.
The Navigator passport holder is a nice change of pace coming to you from a company called, Flowfold. This passport travel wallet is made and manufactured in the US, and the company prides itself on its ability to deliver a quality product that will stand the test of time.
The materials used in the production of the Flowfold Navigator are unlike any leather travel wallet we have seen. The recycled sailcloth material used to make this passport holder comes with a whole host of benefits that leather does not provide. For starters, it is slim and light making it perfect for use in front pockets. The material is also tough enough to withstand weather and moisture for years.
On the interior, you will find space for 3 cards and a passport, along with a small pocket behind the cards for paper money.
Pros
Durable, long-lasting material
Slim and light
Vegan
Cons
Limited space for anything other than a passport and a few cards
Some may not be attracted to the sailcloth material
One of the most cost-effective travel wallets on our list is also one of the most feature-rich.
The Zero Grid Neck Wallet is made to be concealed under a shirt and it excels at that task. Made from tough, rip-stop material, this neck wallet is slim and light making it an easy task to hide it under a couple layers of clothes.
Storage-wise, the Zero Grid travel wallet has 3 pockets designed to fit all the documents, money and cards that you would normally carry perfectly. You could even use this wallet for your phone or digital music player but note that these types of items will also make concealing this wallet more difficult.
Security is an important feature for a travel wallet to have and this travel neck pouch features strong RFID protection along with several RFID-blocking sleeves that you can use for your passport and cards while you do not have them in the wallet.
Pros
Affordable and feature rich
Light and airy
Easy access to all your gear
Cons
Lacks the premium look and feel that many other options on this list have
Another good choice to consider if you are looking for a good-quality passport holder is number 17 on our list.
The full-sized folio is large enough to house pens of normal size, unfolded paper money of a variety of currencies, and unfolded boarding passes. Normally, these types of cases require you to fold up all your important documents, and it can be a bit of a pain.
To the touch, Pockt’s passport holder is soft but the firm covers are stiff enough to protect anything on the inside. Damage is not the only thing that enjoys protection in this case, either. Thanks to the RFID protection, you will never need to worry about digital thieves and pickpockets.
For storage, you will find a penholder, seven credit card slots, two pockets suitable for tickets and money, and room for 2 passports.
Pros
Full size provides plenty of space to stay organized
The Big Skinny men’s travel wallet is another family-oriented passport case and wallet for our list. The nylon microfiber is tough and lightweight, and the overall shape of the wallet is large and roomy.
The material makes this travel wallet one of the thinnest on our list when empty, but there is a lot of space to fill it out if that’s what you need to do. Basically, this wallet is as compact as the stuff you’ve got inside of it.
There is room for up to 4 passports which is more than enough for many traveling families. You can keep your coins secured in the zippered pocket on the back cover, and for all your IDs and cards there is ample room. Space is provided for up to 20 cards, in fact, which is more than any other travel wallet on this list, so far.
Oh yeah, and did we mention that the Big Skinny also protect you against RFID scanning?
Pros
Family size is great for certain situations
Very roomy
Large but easy to carry
Cons
Cannot be secured in a closed position
Doesn’t have the same stylish appeal that others on this list have
Michael Kors is a name that needs no introduction. Known for quality bags and leather goods, the folks at Michael Kors certainly know how to put together a great-looking, stylish product. For the Warren, the designers decided to go with a classic look and feel.
There are two pockets along the outside lining for cash. Having two means you don’t have to worry about different currencies getting mixed up when you are on the road, as well as dedicated slots for 8 cards.
Another thing that makes this wallet special is the fact that you can remove the mini ID wallet. The removable part has additional card slots creating a removable minimalist wallet for when you just need the essentials.
Coming in at number 20, we have the Fintie passport holder with RFID protection and more than enough storage for all your travel documents. You’ll be able to keep unfolded cash and boarding passes in the back sleeve, up to eight cards, and up to two passports.
The overall design is thin and light making this a great option for anyone who like to keep their important documents in their pockets. Despite being very portable, the Fintie travel wallet also offers up robust protection.
What most people like about the Fintie passport case is how stylized it is. There are a number of fabric color options available, but if art prints are more your style you’ll have your pick of the ones they have on offer as well.
We have a couple travel document wallets on our list that are both affordable and fully-featured, and this is one of them.
The durable YKK zipper is sure to last a long time, and the included titanium clip and carry handle adds control and security for when you are on the go. Speaking of security, the entire wallet is wrapped in a lining featuring RFID protection making everything you decide to put into the wallet virtually scan and theft proof.
The Dot&Dot travel wallet is ideal for one passport and all the other common things travelers take on the road (or in the air) with them. That said, with so much room and versatility, you could easily fit up to three passports inside, with room to spare.
The pen holder and multiple card slots are also surprisingly well made, and you’ll never have to worry about anything accidently falling out of place while you travel.
Pros
Durable, water-resistant material
Stylish design
Great value for money
Plenty of space
RFID blocking
Cons
May be too large for pockets
Zippered change pocket placement creates noise while on the move
If you are looking for the perfect travel safe wallet to keep your whole family organized, the Defway travel Organizer wallet might be what you are looking for.
This travel wallet is actually the only one on our list that is specifically made to house up to four passports. That’s right! There are four dedicated passport slots making family trips a lot less confusing.
There’s also a pen holder and inner pouch large enough for a Field Notes notebook for recordkeeping, an internal zipper pocket for coins, plenty of room for cards and a large sleeve for unfolded bills of almost every currency type.
The price of this travel organizer wallet makes the Defway a no-brainer for anyone needing to keep everything in one place. The features that you get with this product are the same as other wallets four times the price, and it all comes in a package that looks really nice.
Pros
Ample room for multiple travel documents and passports
Water resistant
Zippered enclosure secures your belongings
Wrist strap included for added peace-of-mind
Cons
A bit bulky
May not be the right choice for one or two travelers
Each entry on our list could be considered the best travel wallet Men’s Gear has seen for one reason or another. The final product on our list, the GOX Travel Packing System, has quite a few attributes that put it right up there with the best of them.
For a neck pouch, the GOX is not supposed to be a concealed option. Instead, it provides a convenient way to carry all of your essentials without having to constantly organize your pocket space.
This neck pouch features a top loading pocket system with a total of two pockets large enough for a passport, boarding pass, cash, and full-sized smartphone. There is also a zippered pocket in the back to keep more valuable items from falling out.
The tall shape of this neck pouch makes it comfortable to wear for long periods of travel and the water-proof material will not give way should you get caught in the rain.
Clearly, there are many options available to choose from when it comes to travel wallets. You can see that no matter what your needs happen to be, there is a solution that will suit you perfectly. To make up your mind all that you need to do is consider how you would like to use your new travel wallet, how you want it to look, whether you care about durability, and how much storage you need. Once you have that figured out, selecting your next travel companion is child’s play.
Types of Travel wallets
One thing that you will quickly notice is that there are several different types of travel wallets. Neck pouches are very common because they offer the possibility of concealment while you travel. People like the idea of having their money and identification hanging from their neck because there is very little chance that a pickpocket can get to it, and an even smaller chance that your belongings will get lost.
Another popular type of travel wallet is the folio style. If you are old enough to remember the zippered padded CD storage books, you’ll know exactly what these travel wallets look like. They are tall and usually thicker than other styles, contents are secured with a zipper, and there is ample room for everything that you would need while traveling, including money, passport(s), cards, IDs, boarding passes, and more.
The passport cover is another style that you’ll see a lot. These are great for anyone who is looking for a slim, protective covering for their passport that can slip right into the front pocket. They are only minimally larger than the passport itself and there are often a couple of extra card slots for added convenience.
You’ll even see some travel wallets that look like your normal, everyday wallet, in either bi-fold or tro-fold configuration. What makes them nice is the added security measures, ID windows and zippered coin pockets.
Quick access vs storage
Another consideration is that some travel wallets are designed for quick access while others require a bit more work getting into them. Travel wallets like neck pouches and passport covers are good examples of options that you can access within seconds. Folios and other large options are usually stowed away in a bag and take considerably more time to find what you need.
If you are like us, you’ll opt for a nice travel wallet that is large enough to comfortably house all of your important documents and money for storage purposes. Keeping a minimalist travel wallet or neck pouch handy for when you are going out on a day trip or facing the security line at the airport is also a nice backup plan.
Security
The last thing that anyone wants while traveling is to deal with becoming a target of pickpocketing or any other type of theft. Whether you are choosing your travel wallet for looks, convenience, size, color, or storage capability, the most important feature is security.
The travel wallet should be of good quality so you don’t end up with tears and other unwanted complications coming from shoddy craftsmanship. You should also be mindful of the fact that criminals are becoming more intelligent by the day and opting for options like RFID protection is one of the easiest ways you can guard against invisible attacks on your personal data.
Being able to conceal your travel wallet is also a good idea in certain situations. You don’t want to carry a sign around with you stating the fact that you are carrying a month’s worth of cash in your pack pocket. A good rule of thumb is to keep the majority of your valuables out of site, but close at hand.
Zipping it up
Hopefully, you will not look at travel wallets the same after reading through our buyer’s guide. Travel wallets are not all created equally, and there are obviously some that deserve a good deal more of your time than others. Making your decision doesn’t have to be a fast process. As long as you go into the buying process with the right mindset, though, you are bound to come out on the other side with a travel wallet that you can keep with you for years to come, no matter how long it takes you to decide.
Think for a moment about what kind of traveler you are. Are you the type to sit at the bar until you gate is called, or do you find a nice seat at the gate long before departure to read a book? Do you travel with your family, or alone? Are you a light traveler? Do depend on your pockets and a rolling cabin bag, or do you load everything into your favorite backpack? Whatever your particular situation happens to be, choosing the travel wallet that fits into the way you intend to use it will make all the difference.