Japan remains one of the top tourist destinations in the world. The allure of its culture, people, food, art, and architecture mesmerizes anyone who sets foot in the country. Most perceive it as a place where minimalism shines as many modern structures exude understated yet captivating designs. Take for instance the Funamachi Base a simple sweets shop and café.

As its name tells us, you can find this quaint establishment in the town of Funamachi. The location is in close proximity to a popular park, which makes it a wonderful spot to grab some refreshments. A quick research reveals Schemata Architects — a studio based in Tokyo, Japan — came up with the distinct look.

According to the press materials, “Since the Edo period, Funamachi has flourished as a river port where people, goods, and cultures come and go.” This confectionery and coffee store serves a delectable selection of beverages and treats. The items on sale would make awesome treats to enjoy on the go or as consumable souvenirs.

To ensure visitors experience a welcoming atmosphere, the building features plenty of open spaces. Funamachi Base prominently uses timber and concrete, which conveys a combination of classic and contemporary. Other materials include calcium silicate boards, putty coating, PVC pipes, and glazing.

The team says customers strangely feel they’re inside and outside at the same time courtesy of the natural lighting. Overall, its volumes appear inviting and exude coziness. Perhaps it’s the wooden elements that impart the sensation. The floor area of Funamachi Base spans a total of 3,510.87 square feet.

Images courtesy of Schemata Architects