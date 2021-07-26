It has been a while since we’ve seen something awesome Roger Dubuis. To recall, the last two models to grace our pages was the Excalibur Blacklight and its neon light show when night falls. Another was the Excalibur Huracán STO which is its tie-in with Lamborghini. This summer, it’s eager to please with the Excalibur Spider Pirelli.

What makes its latest outing unique is how it pays homage to a crucial group of folks in motorsports. You see, most of the supercar marque collaborations tend to focus on the automobiles of their namesakes. The Excalibur Spider Pirelli, meanwhile, does things a little differently

The wristwatch is a tribute to folks behind the scenes whose skills are as essential as the drivers. The Excalibur Spider Pirelli boasts a clever gimmick to emulate a pit stop. Although it might not be as exciting as what a seasoned pit crew actually does on race day, this should be fun nonetheless.

With the help of a quick-release system (QRS), you can remove and replace various parts of the timepiece. Roger Dubuis allows owners to switch out the bezel, crown, and straps. The kit includes matching sets in black/blue, black/red, and black/white.

By default, the Excalibur Spider Pirelli arrives in a blackout colorway. The 45-mm case, open-work dial, lugs, caseback, crown and triple-folding clasp are all in black DLC titanium. Roger Dubuis reveals that the rubber straps have inlays crafted out of competition-winning tires with Pirelli patterns.

Dual-layer flanges on the Excalibur Spider Pirelli show the minute track below and the hour markers on top. The latter, along with the skeleton hands receive a coat of Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility. Finally, running the show is Roger Dubuis’ Poinçon de Genève-certified RD820SQ automatic caliber with a 60-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of Roger Dubuis