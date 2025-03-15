Casio’s drive to build one of the toughest watches in the world eventually led to the creation of G-SHOCK. What started out as a product line in parallel to its usual lineup of timepieces eventually turned into a household name. Ahead of spring’s expected surge in outdoor recreation, the Japanese electronics titan launches the PRG340B.

Adventurers love to test their mettle against nature in a variety of ways. Most go camping, hiking, cycling, kayaking, and so much more. Basic survival skills and fitness are non-negotiable requirements to fully enjoy what the wilderness offers. A map and compass also helps when you are unfamiliar with the area.

The PRG340B is the contemporary alternative for tech-savvy enthusiasts. Casio’s PRO TREK series remains as reliable as ever and upgrades are always welcome. It’s easy to mistake this as another G-SHOCK model given the rugged profile. Apart from its core functions, here are some fascinating characteristics of the new reference.

Its case and bezel are made out of bio-based resin with the dimensions listed as 54.7 mm x 51.7 mm x 15.1 mm. The PRG340B is a chunky bad boy and we don’t want it any other way. Additional green credentials come from the use of CASTLON — a nylon fiber bio-based material. You can find it on the fabric strap, which also benefits from a flame retardant treatment.

Your PRG340B also boasts a duplex LCD assembly. The dual-layer configuration makes information easier to read, such as compass directions, time, temperature, atmospheric pressure, and altitude. Never worry about battery life as Casio incorporates Tough Solar technology to constantly recharge from sunlight or artificial light.

Images courtesy of Casio