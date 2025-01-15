High-performance and exotic vehicles are often configured as hardtops. Usually, it’s for the sake of aerodynamics and the protection of people in the cockpit. However, you can’t deny that a drop-top is the more alluring of the two. Aston Martin starts the year off with an elegant machine. The 2026 Vantage Roadster is for motorists who love the open air.

We believe many prefer a coupe as the fixed roof gives them a sense of security. However, as long as the seatbelts are on, modern cabriolets should keep all occupants safe. Thus, if you’ve always dreamed of driving a fancy cabriolet, the illustrious British marque will cater to your needs.

The 2026 Vantage Roadster is the rebellious yet more attractive parallel to the standard model. Aston Martin likewise ensures this version does not falter against the competition. Cranking out 656 horsepower alongside 590 lb-ft of torque is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Paddle shifters are just within reach when you want to be in control. Testing shows a zero to 60 mph acceleration of 3.5 seconds with a top speed of roughly 202 mph. When there’s a need to slow down or stop, you can rely on the standard steel brakes or upgrade them to a set of carbon ceramics instead.

These units sit behind 21″ five-spoke forged wheels in Gloss Silver shod in bespoke AML-formula Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. The manufacturer goes on to point out the Z-fold fabric roof, which is purportedly lighter than its usual K-fold platform. The 2026 Vantage Roadster can reportedly open and close the roof in 6.8 seconds.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin