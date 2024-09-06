Seeing all these all-electric hypercars pushing close or even beyond the 2,000-horsepower threshold is absurd. Furthermore, it’s rare to see high-output internal combustion engines match these numbers. Hennessy Performance is not just about to throw in the towel against these eco-friendly upstarts. Its latest project promotes “extreme personalization” with the Venom F5 Stealth Series.

The automotive tuning specialists from Sealy, Texas are always up to something awesome. As such, we religiously check now and then if a new machine is about to debut or already has. This bad boy was one of the jaw-dropping attractions at the 2024 Monterey Car Week. Underneath each build and customization is a Venom F5 Revolution.

Only three examples are making their way to lucky buyers. Likewise, each unit is as bespoke as it gets. Interested clients are out of luck as Hennessey Performance confirms all Venom F5 Stealth Series allocations are already spoken for. Remember that these exquisite machines are only for the tracks, which is a limitation others will consider a dealbreaker of sorts.

According to company founder and CEO John Hennessey, “Everyone knows that the Venom F5 is the most extreme, powerful, and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world, but the real selling point for our customers is the craftmanship, quality, beauty, and attention to detail.”

Every Venom F5 Stealth Series is outfitted with a potent 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 Fury engine. The mill can reportedly crank out a whopping 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of twist. The shop also points out the 2,350 man-hours it takes to fabricate the composite chassis and body. Moreover, the sophisticated painting process adds another 650 to 750 man-hours to the equation.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance