Thanks to advancements in audio technology, most modern portable Bluetooth speakers are capable of so many things. While even the smallest of models can produce impressive acoustics at moderate volumes, there are other ways to cover larger spaces. Rocksteady is ready to do so with its Stadium lineup that can be bought in singles, twos, and fours. The manufacturer wants to give you the versatility of connecting an unlimited number of its speakers according to your requirements.

Specs-wise, each Rocksteady Stadium speaker measures 6 inches high, 4.25 inches wide, and 4.25 inches deep. Its compact form factor means it’s easier to position in key locations around your home. Moreover, the fact that you can wirelessly daisy chain as many as you want makes audio playback in open spaces easier to manage.

Furthermore, each comes with a switch that lets you toggle which channels they output. This is helpful for folks who want more control over their setup. Aside from multi-directional playback, others might like to place multiple Rocksteady Stadium speakers in different rooms. Meanwhile, the mounting ports mean you can have them on a wall or attach a carrying strap for easy transport.

Each Rocksteady Stadium speaker assembly houses a tweeter, a mid/bass driver, and two woofers. With these, you can expect a nuanced balance of highs, mids, and lows for your tunes. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Battery life is a solid 16 hours on a single charge. If you prefer the carry it around, the $14.99 leather strap or $9.99 woven strap. For those purchasing the 2-pack or 4-pack bundles, an optional $39.99 carrying bag is also available.

