Have any of you ever experienced a nagging sense that a living space feels lacking whenever you enter it? At first, it seems like there is a need to redecorate or maybe just shift some stuff around. However, it could be the room just needs a cool set of speakers for a simple tweak in visuals and background sound. For a classy look, Tivoli Audio introduces the new Music System Home.

Previously, we shared another model from the manufacturer called the Songbook. If you found it a stylish addition to your home’s old-school motif, the second-generation Music System Home is guaranteed to exude a similar vibe. Based on the aesthetics, it’s evident a lot of thought was put into the nostalgic design.

To figure out if there is enough space to accommodate this retro bad boy, it measures 16″ x 6.5″ x 8.75″ and weighs about 10.8 lbs. Depending on the shelf’s height, you can also remove the legs to lower it by 1.75″ and see if it fits. Tivoli Audio equips the speaker with two 0.75″ 8W tweeters, two 3.5″ 20W woofers, and a four-channel amplifier.

The enclosure of your Music System Home is built out of real wood with speaker grilles wrapped in fabric. Choose from Walnut/Gray, Black Ash/Ash, and White/Gray color combos to suit your taste. The control knobs are mounted on the front and flank a round digital display. To maximize its features, the package includes two radio antennas and a remote control.

“A design-driven smart Hi-Fi system, the Music System Home Generation 2 offers built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 to quickly and easily connect to your home’s Wi-Fi and stream music from many of your favorite streaming apps, writes Tivoli Audio. For wired connections, we have an Ethernet port, a TOSLINK port, an AUX port, and a 3.5 mm audio output port.

Images courtesy of Tivoli Audio