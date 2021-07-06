Although robot vacuum cleaners are now ubiquitous in modern households, traditional types are still superior. Automated units are great for folks that are barely home, but most choose to keep traditional ones handy. Take for example the H7 from Roborock – a capable cordless stick type that won’t break the bank.

Dyson may be the gold standard for high-end dust busters, but there are other impressive brands out there. As manufacturers continually improve their technology behind electric motors and batteries, models like the H7 perform better and last longer on a single charge.

It draws power from a high-capacity lithium-ion battery unit to give you up to 90 minutes of continuous usage. Get back into the action faster as it only takes approximately 2.5 hours to go from zero to full. Easily keep track of your battery levels and modes with the integrated OLED display.

This is Roborock’s follow-up to 2020’s H6 that promises cleaning features that would easily match those of its more expensive competitors. For starters, the H7 can generate suction power rated at 160 AW.

Moreover, the HEPA air filtration system ensures that even the smallest particles (0.3 microns) stay in the dustbin. At 500 ml, the large container means it will be a while before you need to empty the contents.

At only 3.2 lbs, the H7 is lightweight enough to target higher areas without straining your arm. For a more comprehensive setup, the optional mop attachment. This brings the functionality of Roborock’s robot vacuums to the handheld platform as well.

After everything is spotless, just slot it back in the included dock. Keep all accessories within reach via its magnetic storage system. We just wish that other brands also consider the use of magnets for convenience Just like the H7.

Images courtesy of Roborock