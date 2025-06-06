Mute’s Modular pods adapt to the ever-dynamic office setup. As the team grows and the workplace needs change, then it’s more sustainable to go with flexible office architecture. Instead of renovating or building new ones, which can only be costly and time-consuming.

Hence Mute, known for its adaptable furniture designs, has unveiled the “world’s largest adaptable room-in-room system.” There are 30 distinct pod models available in 11 sizes (sizes increase by 0.5m) to cater to a wide range of modern office requirements — from focus booths, meeting rooms, to lounge areas.

Mute’s Modular pods are transformable and easily adjustable depending on the needs. The units are built from durable interchangeable prefabricated modules for easy reconfiguration—expanded, divided, or reconfigured, again and again. Their dimensions, interior layouts, colors (24 shades), and built-in equipment are also customizable. There is a set of 13 universal wall and ceiling modules and dozens of furniture elements to create a one-of-a-kind office.

Moreover, the pods create a cohesive design with unified technology. They lock together via an innovative, patent-pending click-in system for fast assembly. This plug-and-play method makes construction quicker than traditional plasterboard solutions. It takes approximately 20 minutes per square meter with a team of three people for assembly. The unit is ready for use in hours and not days or weeks with lighting, media ports, and ventilation all integrated into the system.

Likewise, Mute’s Modular pods use sustainable materials, including recyclable aluminum and FSC-certified wood. They contribute to the circular market as the construction materials are recyclable and reusable instead of ending up as production waste. Mute also ensured all the pods offer the highest accessibility standards, featuring no-threshold entrances, full-length door handles, and adjustable furniture heights to make them usable for everyone, even those with disabilities.

Images courtesy of Mute