Chances are, most SUV and pickup owners like to take advantage of their vehicles’ overlanding capabilities to enjoy the great outdoors. There is a thriving market for camping gear and aftermarket customizations that can turn these into all-in-one off-road platforms. In the meantime, another major player in the EV market – Rivian – is now offering an Adventure Gear package.

Instead of going through the trouble of looking for a trustworthy establishment for upgrading your ride, keeping everything in-house is a terrific option. You need not worry because it’s the actual manufacturer who will handle all the work.

Since they know the ins and outs of your machine, any add-ons are designed to be optimal. The Adventure Gear configuration is available for Rivian’s all-electric R1S and R1T. The former is the company’s SUV, while the latter is a pickup truck Both are shipping out to their owners in early 2022.

As you can see, EVs are gradually becoming even more mainstream and will eventually make combustion engines obsolete. Among the two models, the R1T has more upgrades for its Adventure Gear system. First up, there is the Rivian Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak.

This pull-out module features a two-burner induction cooktop. No flames mean even heavy winds won’t be a problem. There’s a collapsible sink, spray faucet, and a 4-gallon water tank. You also get slide-out shelves to store the 30-piece kitchenware set provided by Snow Peak.

Sleeping space won’t be an issue with the Yakima Skyrise HD Medium Rooftop Tent that sits on the cargo crossbars across the truck bed. For Rivian’s electric SUV, the Adventure Gear package only has the three-person tent on offer.

Images courtesy of Rivian