In true holiday fashion, Nissan surprises its followers in North America with the arrival of the 2025 Armada PRO-4X. A full-size SUV may not sound like something extraordinary, but this vehicle is reportedly special. Reports reveal this is the flagship trim package of the Patrol — a badge available exclusively outside the United States.

This also marks its return stateside in decades, which means no need to import any more. Nissan’s machine is lauded for its exceptional off-road performance, luxurious creature comforts, and bold looks. In short, the model appeals to folks who love overlanding, camping, or outdoor adventures, in general.

To ensure the 2025 Armada PRO-4X can tow or haul cargo without issues, Nissan endows it with a potent mill. Under the hood, we have a VR35 twin-turbo V6 mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the powertrain cranks out 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

This bad boy can handle payloads up to 1,775 lbs.m while its towing capacity is approximately 8,500 lbs. The SUV touts a powerful stance courtesy of its chunky geometric body kit. Up front is a massive grille framed by C-shaped daytime running lights and the Nissan emblem in red.

The entire fleet features eight exterior colors including two-tone options. As for the interior, buyers can pick from seven chromatic combinations. Press materials point out that only the 2025 Armada PRO-4X comes with Charcoal upholstery and Lava Orange detailing.

“Equipped with Intelligent 4WD7 as standard, mechanical enhancements to Armada PRO-4X include an electronic locking rear differential, Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension, 20-inch wheels with 275/60R20 all-terrain tires, a metal underbody skid plate and a unique front fascia reshaped for an improved approach angle,” writes Nissan.

Images courtesy of Nissan