Sling bags make it convenient to keep everyday on-the-go essentials with you. You can keep them close to you when worn in multiple ways across the body. The Rimowa Aluminum Sling Clutch treads on the same concept but it offers even more beneficial features to keep items secure while on the go.

Inspired by its suitcase collection, the exterior comes with the brand’s signature grooved aluminum shell for impact protection and style. Adding to the aesthetic appeal are the matte metallic hardware and a sporty-looking adjustable webbed nylon strap emblazoned with Rimowa’s home coordinates in Cologne, Germany.

The interior speaks of elegance and durability as much as the exterior. The Rimowa Aluminum Sling Clutch opens clamshell-style to reveal 0.5 liters of storage space wrapped with full-grain Italian leather. It has one open compartment secured with gussets and two credit card slots. The interior also comes emblazoned with the manufacturer’s home coordinates. The bag closes securely via a mechanic lock.

Outside of its practical and functional features, this bag is lightweight at barely half a kilo and is amazingly compact. It is only 13 x 20.4 x 4.4 cm big making it look attractive no matter the fashion wear. The aluminum shell also helps keep the bulk out so it stays looking sleek and stylish.

The Rimowa Aluminum Sling Clutch comes in two colorways: black and silver. It is a versatile everyday carry that can be used as a clutch bag or best as a sling bag worn across the body or across the chest.

Images courtesy of Rimowa