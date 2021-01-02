Although the visual flair of a completed premium luxury timepiece means a lot to folks who plan to buy one, it’s the intricacy of the movements that mesmerize others. As such skeleton dials and exhibition casebacks lets us peek into the inner workings of our favorite examples. Richard Mille, on the other hand, bares it all with their RM 53-02 Tourbillon Sapphire. Believe us, this blows everything it has made so far.

The renowned Swiss luxury watchmaking group is no stranger when it comes to extremely striking presentations. In fact, their watches are some of the most attention-grabbing options for those pursuing “Haute Horlogerie.” For the RM 53-02 Tourbillon Sapphire, Richard Mille hopes to give owners a comprehensive view of the intricate craftsmanship inside. To achieve this, a fully transparent enclosure appears to be the solution.

Over 1,000 hours of careful machining go into each RM 53-02 Tourbillon Sapphire that creates the triple-curved tonneau case. This is no joke, because the bezel, caseback, and caseband are all fashioned from a single block of the tough crystal. Another remarkable feature is the double skeletonized baseplate that suspends the calibre with the help of 0.27-mm braided cables.

Overall, you have 10 pulleys that support what might be an architectural marvel expressed in a timekeeping platform. This also doubles as a mechanism that makes the RM 53-02 Tourbillon Sapphire resistant to shocks. The branding, hour markers, indices, crown, band, and tips of the two hands are in light blue. Richard Mille promises a 70-hour power reserve with only 10 units in production.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille