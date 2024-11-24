A classic Porsche can fetch a good price when offered to the right people. Plenty of automotive enthusiasts are usually on the lookout for vintage models and exclusive releases. RM Sotheby’s just so happens to have one with a fascinating backstory that would make a fine addition to anyone’s collection. This is the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo Remastered by Sonderwunsch.

The unit is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with bids currently at $260,000. As of our writing, the auction house notes there are only two days left before the sale officially ends. The organizers expect offers to reach anywhere between $330,000 to $440,000. Interested buyers are cutting it close, but even just a day is still plenty of time for these types of affairs.

As the listing reads, this unit is a “Unique tribute to the prototype 911 Turbo gifted to Louise Piëch in 1974; built in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s famous forced-induction flagship.” For those who don’t know, she is the daughter of Ferdinand Porsche. The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo Remastered by Sonderwunsch, on the other hand is a tribute to the vehicle in question.

Taking inspiration from the 911 Turbo Number 1 she received on her 70th birthday, this one-off commission flaunts a coat of GT Silver. It’s a collaboration between Porsche Middle East, Porsche Africa FZE, Style Porsche, and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Fundamentally, it showcases a bespoke build from the company’s Sonderwunsch program.

Powering the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo Remastered by Sonderwunsch is a turbocharged 3.75-liter flat-six based on the 992 generation. An eight-speed PDK transmission completes the setup. Overall, the powertrain delivers 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Expect a 2.8-second sprint from zero to 62 mph and a top speed of 199 mph.

Images courtesy of Porsche