With several successful collaborations, Kross Studio is out to prove that it can develop an elaborate and stunning flagship timepiece. The truth is, some buyers prefer something original over tie-ins with popular franchises. Despite the late arrival, we finally have a model that is completely curated for the discerning collectors. This is the MT1 Chronomètre Tourbillon 7 Jours.

Many believe reference MT1-TI is an exceptional example of haute horlogerie. Kross Studio is a relatively new player in contrast to other Swiss brands. Nonetheless, the remarkable publicity it has garnered over the years is a testament to quality, craftsmanship, and precision timekeeping.

The founder himself is no stranger to the luxury watchmaking scene. With prior experiences at Hublot and Romain Jerome (RJ), Marco Tedeschi boasts extensive knowledge of the market. Furthermore, his expertise as a horological engineer means he is intimately familiar with all sophisticated nuances that make the MT1 Chronomètre Tourbillon 7 Jours special.

Ticking at a rate of 21,600 bph (3 Hz) is the in-house KS 7’010 MT movement. The 31-jewel manual-winding tourbillon caliber uses 205 components and measures 34.50 mm x 6.38 mm. It also comes with a seven-day power reserve when fully wound via the flat D-ring crown on top of the exhibition case back.

Along with the rest of its 44 mm x 15.30 mm enclosure, everything is fashioned out of grade 5 titanium. A domed sapphire crystal covers the open-work dial, which features a black opaline flange with the minute track and Marco Tedeschi script in white. Rose gold hands tout white Super-LumiNova on the spines. The MT1 Chronomètre Tourbillon 7 Jours ships with a black leather strap.

