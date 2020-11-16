Just when we thought that the 6×6 market has been cornered by Hennessey Performance, out comes another that proves us wrong. It’s great to learn that Rezvani is back in action with one of its own. After featuring several of its bulky behemoths in the past, we’re eager to showcase a new platform. The Hercules 6×6 — as the name denotes — is a 6-wheeler like no other.

The California-based automotive designer is once again back in form. It presents a machine that will undoubtedly strike fear at the hearts of its competitors. What we love about how the brand handles builds like these is the overall aesthetic. For comparison, Hennessey Performance builds 6×6 beasts that still resemble the donor vehicle.

Rezvani, on the other hand, adds its signature look which kicks it up a notch from a visual standpoint. Therefore, the Hercules 6×6 sports a more cohesive appearance that others of its kind. Looking good is essential, but performance matters the most, which is why this pickup truck packs quite a punch.

This pickup truck does so with a 7.0-liter supercharged V8 that outputs 1,300 horsepower. Rezvani pair it with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. It’s the type you can find on RAM 1500 TRX and should be enough to push power to all 6 of its wheels.

Now what makes the Hercules 6×6 so special is the wealth of customization options available. The stock version is already more than enough, but Rezvani knows its clients want more. Thus, much like other rides from its lineup, each Hercules 6×6 can become a bespoke unit.

Images courtesy of Rezvani