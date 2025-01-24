Despite the number of flying car concepts we’ve seen lately, progress feels like it’s at a snail’s pace. We understand the process is far from seamless, which is probably why most seem stuck in development limbo. Nevertheless, once regulations regarding safety and infrastructure are final, we hope to see innovative platforms like the Land Aircraft Carrier take to the skies.

The company behind this fascinating project is XPENG AEROHT. As its name says we have a unique take on this time around. Instead of the usual transforming eVTOL, the Land Aircraft Carrier takes the modular approach. It fits the definition given, this is a 2-in-1 configuration.

For travel on land, there is the four-seat electric van, which also oddly resembles Tesla’s Cybetruck but touts an extra axle. The EV needs it because the rear compartment doubles as the storage for the companion two-seat six-rotor flyer. As you can see, this provides versatile coverage for two types of traversal.

XPENG AEROHT claims it is “the world’s first onboard auto-separation and reconnection mechanism one-button operation enables seamless separation and reconnection of ground and air modules within 5 minutes,” Specifications are not yet final, but details describe the van as a mobile charging station for the eVTOL.

It features foldable rear-view mirrors, electric dual-swing doors, a six-wheel-drive system, rear-wheel steering, and a robust suspension system. Meanwhile, the aircraft boasts foldable arms, foldable blades, and a dual-duct design.

A polycarbonate glass wraps the cockpit to give the operator and passenger a 270-degree panoramic view of your surroundings. Carbon fiber components keep weight in check and provide robust structural rigidity. The Land Aircraft Carrier should greatly enhance travel convenience if it ever becomes a commercial model.

Images courtesy of XPENG AEROHT