Renault’s campaign for complete electrification appears to be well-received by the masses. So far, we like the company’s aesthetic direction, which opts for vibrant paint jobs, and aggressive form factors. Furthermore, it’s not following in the modest footsteps of competing marques. Check the new R5 Turbo 3E to see what we mean.

Most carmakers approach electrification carefully so as not to alienate their clients. In a bid, to retain familiar cosmetic elements, the EVs typically end up with little to no impact. In our opinion, electrification should encourage engineers and designers to come up with concepts that leave a lasting impression.

Thankfully, the R5 Turbo 3E is exactly what the scene needs more of. Its predecessor was renowned for its prowess in rallying and this hot hatch seems ready for action as well. Deserving of its distinction as a green platform, the upcoming model is packing two powerful electric motors.

According to sources, the drive units are not on each axle but mounted on each wheel. With a total output of more than 500 horsepower, it’s capable of a 0-60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds. Renault is likewise endowing it with a carbon monocoque chassis and a sporty body kit

The exterior flaunts a flashy yellow paint job with white/black accents. We could be staring at a future mechanical menace on and off the road. We are by no means encouraging reckless driving, but the R5 Turbo 3E is just begging for high-performance shenanigans. Renault assures interested buyers the EV will soon hit production.

Images courtesy of Renault