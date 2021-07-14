Electric bicycles have frown more popular since last year as urban commuters strive to avoid crowded transportation. This emission-free platform – along with battery-powered motorcycles, scooters, and skateboards – are now the must-have eco-friendly rides. Beno Technologies presents cyclists with a sleek and modern hubless option which it calls the Revo. Checking their crowdfunding page, the company is already in the production stages.

If a modern or futuristic profile is what you’re after in an e-bike, the Revo just might be it. We’ve always found hubless configurations cool. The engineering that goes into these types of designs undoubtedly impressive. From a bystander’s viewpoint, the absence of spokes or traditional forks is a neat gimmick.

Beno Technologies describes the Revo as “pure engineering excellence, secured with world-class triple-barrier security and built around a strong, lightweight core with a sleek stealth black finish.” Constant innovation introduces new features that make e-bikes even more exciting.

According to the Indiegogo page, it packs a 750W electric motor powered by a 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery. The aluminum alloy frame and impact-resistant ABS body keep weight down to a minimum. Tipping the scales at 55 lbs, the e-bike is capable of carrying riders up to 256 lbs.

On a full battery, it boasts a range of 37 miles, but you can always switch to pedal power anytime. There’s also a unique approach for storage as the hubless wheels can house a weather-resistant sling bag. Its LED headlights and taillights with turn signals/brakes alerts keep you visible at night. The Revo also uses biometric authentication and motion detectors to keep it from being stolen.

Images courtesy of Beno Technologies