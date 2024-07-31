Now that Beats by Dre operates under Apple’s banner, the company might have an odd dilemma on its hands. Surveys currently place the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max at the top, but these sell for a premium price. As such, consumers who want a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds of similar quality and performance should consider the Beats Solo Buds.

In the days before the American tech giant entered the Bluetooth audio segment, Beats by Dre was already a household name. As such, this is a huge advantage in driving stellar sales. Although there are other options out there that audiophiles would rather recommend, market research indicates brand recognition remains a major factor.

The Beats Solo Buds are entry-level TWS earbuds brimming with distinct features Apple AirPods owners could only hope for. Firstly, these bad boys retail for approximately $79.99 and are available in four stylish colors. Why settle for boring white, when you can grab these in Matte Black, Arctic Purple, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red?

You’re not even missing out on the seamless pairing with Apple devices as the earbuds pack the same custom chipset. Meanwhile, Android users will also find it easy to connect with their smartphones or tablets. Apart from the exclusive shades, the Beats Solo Buds are significantly smaller than the AirPods.

Acoustics-wise, the tuning still emphasizes the lows, but supports a wider range with superior clarity. “Dual-layer drivers minimize micro-distortions across the frequency curve, ensuring high-fidelity sound with uncompromising accuracy,” decribes the product page.

A full charge provides up to 18 hours of playback, while Fast Fuel charging technology provides an hour of battery life from a five-minute recharge. The package includes four eartip sizes: XS, S, M, and L). The Beats Solo Buds are available right now.

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre