Electric mobility platforms are quickly becoming the go-to transportation for folks in the city. These rides are eco-friendly, versatile, portable, and usually make you look cool. On the other hand, some of us prefer to stick with more traditional emission-free alternatives such as a bicycle. If count yourself as the latter, the Convercycle might be something you want to check out.

In a couple of our previous articles, we pointed out the surging interest surrounding cycling. Many pick up the activity as a means to stay fit, while others do it for leisure. In the meantime, the Convercycle should appeal to those who occasionally use their bicycles to haul small cargo.

Instead of a conventional cargo rack or basket, it transforms into something whimsical yet functional. With the help of a unique folding system, the rear wheel can extend outward. This tool-less mechanism then reveals a large loading area.

There are two models of the Convercycle: Standard and E-Bike. The latter enjoys the benefit of an electric motor, which is mounted on the front hub. The 250W Bafang GM G020.250 brushless motor paired with a Shimano Nexus 5-gear hub can push it up to 16 mph.

A full charge of its 11 Ah battery should take you anywhere from 37 miles to 40 miles. Likewise, you can always switch between the electric drive and the pedals. The 28-inch wheels are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power.

The Convercycle has a maximum weight capacity of 397 lbs, while the loading area is rated at 176 lbs. Now you can quickly switch from your daily commute to a quick supply run on the fly. Ultimately, what you have here is an innovative 2-in-1 city and cargo bike.

Images courtesy of Convercycle