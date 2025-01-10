Among the deluge of awesome tech that debuted at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, we knew the automotive scene would also have something to reveal. To our surprise, however, among the companies with a zero-emission platform to showcase were Sony and Honda. From what sources tell us, the AFEELA 1 is finally ready for production.

The EV was teased at CES 2023, followed by a concept at last year’s expo. Now, it looks like the Japanese groups behind its development are ready to market the AFEELA 1 to the masses. From an aesthetic perspective, the silhouette is nothing out of the ordinary. The vibe it gives off is that of a simple sedan, but we know there’s more to this.

Sony Honda Mobility — a partnership between Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Company — shares more details about this interesting battery-electric platform. Instead of focusing on the specifications, both are highlighting the sustainable credentials of the cabin. Reports tell us about plant-derived and recycled materials.

Approximately 70% of the interior construction such as the dashboard, pillars, piece mats, seats, roof, doors, and glove box are all eco-friendly. The AFEELA 1 uses sugarcane molasses, corn cob waste, chemical-recycled polyester yarn, old carpets, fishing nets, thread waste, and more. With some innovative processing, these become suede, textiles, and artificial leather, among others.

One of the unique selling points of the EV is the array of cutting-edge components. These include a LiDAR system, 9 radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 18 cameras, and 40 various sensors. This allows the AFFELA 1 to monitor its surroundings in real-time for parking and driver assistance. Sony Honda Mobility estimates deliveries should begin sometime in 2026.

Images courtesy of Sony Honda Mobility