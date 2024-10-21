DJI maintains its position as the top supplier of consumer drones for recreation and professional use. Given their ubiquity, it’s safe to say that now is the best time to grab one. Whether for personal use or as a gift, the brand has plenty of models on offer. The Air 3S is a great option for users who need a capable yet compact quadcopter for “travel photography.”

If you’ve seen the shots and footage taken by the Chinese tech firm’s drones, the quality is remarkable. Even without prior experience, the intuitive user interface, controls, and settings make it to master after a few practice runs. Like its predecessors, this new entry sports a sleek design with the familiar tonal gray colorway.

Without the propellers, the Air 3S measures 214.19 mm x 100.63 mm x 89.17 mm (folded) and 266.11 mm x 325.47 mm x 106.00 mm (unfolded). With a takeoff weight of approximately, 25.54 ounces, it boasts a maximum ascent and descent speed of 32 feet per second.

Meanwhile, imaging capabilities are top-notch courtesy of the dual-camera system. Mounted on its three-axis mechanical gimbal (tilt, roll, pan) is a 1/1.3″ CMOS medium-telephoto and a 1″ CMOS primary wide-angle. Shift between the two to get the best results according to your subject.

Furthermore, it can record 4K (3840 x 2160) videos up to 120 fps. The Air 3S leverages its Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) along with an array of sensors for exceptional obstacle avoidance and a smooth flying experience. DJI also claims a full charge is enough for a flight time of up to 45 minutes.

Images courtesy of DJI