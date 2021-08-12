You’re probably reading this right now by the pool or at the beach. Summer is still here and excursions, cool beverages, and barbecues are a must. Of course, we recommend that you take all the necessary precautions due to the pandemic, but we encourage you to enjoy it. Sandals are the footwear of choice and REEF is introducing its most premium yet – the Paipo.

At $150, this is not your average flip-flop and there’s a pretty awesome reason behind it. Perhaps in an effort to explore more sustainable alternatives REEF finds they can try to go with different materials instead. It’s not the first to do as Adidas, Reebok, and Converse debuted green initiatives in the past.

Instead of upcycling and recycling, REEF goes for the biodegradable option. The last time we talked about a classy pair of sandals from the Carlsbad, California-based group was the Spackler. Although it also uses leather in the construction, the rest of its parts are mostly synthetic.

The Paipo, on the other hand, goes classy all the way. Give your feet the luxe treatment with its full-grain leather surfaces. The company is sourcing it from tanneries rated silver and gold by the Leather Working Group. The strap features the brand’s emblem in metal hardware, while the rest of the details are from laser etching.

What follows is the addition of real wood elements that wrap around the heel of the sandals. For sophisticated comfort, REEF injects renewable bio-based Braskem EVA foam into the footbed. You can get the Paipo in black or brown and feel good about its minimal impact on the environment. Too bad the bottle opener feature is not included.

Images courtesy of REEF