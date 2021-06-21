When you’re hitting the links during your free time, gearing up the right way is a must. Depending on the rules of the course, your attire should be taken into consideration. Still, there might be some establishments that are a little lax about the dress code. If you just want to relax and keep your feet ventilated, the Reef Spackler might be what you need.

Now, avid golfers will likely frown upon your decision, but once you show them that perfect swing, they might just change their minds. What looks like your average pair of sandals actually hides a clever little secret. Golf shoes serve a specific purpose, which is to give your traction during the motions.

Thus, Reef arms the Spackler with leather straps and replaceable cleats. Just like on golf shoes these are in strategic sections of the outsole. Some may notice that it looks just like the Mick Fanning model, but it’s definitely not. To improve comfort, it boasts an air cushion on the heel section of the midsole.

You will likely draw some stares, but as long as you’re comfortable, it won’t really matter. Plus, not everybody can claim to open a bottle with their footwear. That’s right, Reef is known for sandals that come with a bottle opener on the sole.

The Spackler is not about to be the first to drop this handy feature, which is great. Unfortunately, those hoping to grab one should do so soon. Reef is only producing 100 pairs of its golf sandals, which at $100 will sell out quickly.

