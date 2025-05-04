Alarm clocks come in different design and interface: some are user-friendly while others not so much. It’s a hit and miss on the button especially when it’s time to snooze or stop the blaring sound. LEXON’s Flip Alarm has come a long way since its debut over a decade ago and it’s still serving to this day. Albeit, with one key change befitting this modern generation.

Specifically, the charging method. Dry batteries are everywhere but they’re not very sustainable and practical when it comes to modern devices that you consistently use like alarm clocks. USB charging is common these days.

Hence, the upgraded version ditched the AAA batteries in favor of a USB-C port for a six-month battery life. The LCD screen shows a battery indicator to determine when it’s time for a recharge. Meanwhile, LEXON’s Flip Alarm retained most of the loved features from the original created by Adrian and Jeremy Wright.

These include the discreet buttons on its back to set the time/date format, alarm, and screen brightness and the large ON and OFF faces equipped with a touch sensor that lights up the screen. To activate the alarm, the clock must be flipped to the ON side and then on the OFF side to deactivate it.

When set to the ON face, the LCD screen displays the time on the left and the alarm time on the right. The OFF side only shows the current time. LEXON’s Flip Alarm offers a playful and interactive method to the mundane task of turning on/off an alarm. It even comes in a bevy of colors to fit your preference.

Images courtesy of LEXON