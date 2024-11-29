Pets are wonderful to have at home. They provide people with companionship and are fun to play with. Interestingly, studies show plenty of benefits these cool cuddly creatures bring to any household. Some prefer the more exotic types, while the rest stick with traditional ones. Cats, for instance, can be a handful in a lot of ways, but the Snowhouse sofa concept might help.

First-time owners of felines will find they are completely different from canines. Dogs are generally perceived as friendlier and more interactive. However, cats, in some cases, can also be very affectionate, playful, and protective pets. SUNRIU Design presents a modular furniture concept meant for the latter and their humans.

Instead of a fixed-form sofa, the Snowhouse features three parts. In its default configuration, we have a standard couch form factor with arms on both sides and a backrest that extends its entire length. Renders show surfaces wrapped in soft fabric.

Unfortunately, the details do not indicate if the seats incorporate wooden frames or are entirely made out of foam. Nevertheless, the Snowhouse looks plush and remarkably comfortable to sit or lie down on. As for our companions with claws, the armrests become a playground to explore.

From the front, these resemble cubbies with the lower sections covered at the rear. The upper area, on the other hand, functions exactly like the bottom but is not as shallow as the bottom. Each segment can function as a standalone seat, but your cat will like the regular setup more.

Although SUNRIU Design depicts cats in the images of the Snowhouse sofa, other pets like ferrets, hedgehogs, lizards, or even smaller dogs will find refuge in the hollow armrests. It appears the concept supports a vast combination of components for the ideal pet paradise.

Images courtesy of SUNRIU Design