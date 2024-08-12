Televisions, monitors, and all types of displays are gradually becoming slimmer. However, some consumers find these panels unsightly when not in use. A large black void does stand out against any room’s decor, which is why most manufacturers came up with a cool solution. TCL is the latest brand to offer something similar with its upcoming NXTFRAME Pro TV.

As we pointed out before, the likes of Samsung and LG came up with The Frame and Gallery series, respectively. Sony owners, on the other hand, can grab the Studio Frame add-on from Leon Speakers. Meanwhile, TCL approaches things like its South Korean rivals to craft what the company claims to be the “world’s thinnest” in its class.

The NXTFRAME Pro TV is available in four sizes: 55A300PRO (55″), 65A300PRO (65″), 75A300PRO (75″), and 85A300PRO (85″). Every unit comes with an off-white metal bezel and a light wood frame. The surface finish of its screen is matte to minimize glare. It also uses a flush wall mount system

Its Art Library and AI Art function turns it into a dynamic digital painting. Moreover, TCL’s AIPQ PRO processor “intelligently optimizes color, contrast, clarity, and motion to create images that are a work of art.” To achieve the slender form factor, all audio comes from the included wireless soundbar and subwoofer. Co-engineered with Bang & Olufsen, acoustics should be top-notch.

If mounting the panel is not possible, we recommend the Movable Floor Stand accessory. This turns your NXTFRAME Pro TV into an easel. It features detachable wheels, a magnetic decorative cover, cable management, and a storage shelf. Perhaps TCL’s next major project involves a see-through TV.

Images courtesy of TCL