Are you assembling a new desktop? If so, have you considered the audio devices for your build? While most gamers typically choose premium gaming headphones, we also recommend a pair of stereo speakers. For high-fidelity sound, KEF recommends the LSX II. Not only are you getting superior acoustic quality, but these are available in a wide range of hues.

Audio equipment manufacturers typically play it safe when it comes to colors. This caters to consumers who prefer to match their music playback sources with the room’s decor. As such, the usual options are black, white, silver, brown, and other understated shades.

Meanwhile, KEF is shipping its high-end SKU in Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Lava Red. A special edition dubbed the Soundwave by Terence Conran arrives in a striking rose gold/brown with a bespoke fabric by Danish textile company Kvadrat.

The LSX II flaunts a minimalist motif curated by famed industrial designer Michael Young. it’s described as a “smart, pared down aesthetic perfectly striking the ideal balance between form and function.” As its name suggests, this is the second-generation model by KEF.

Therefore, you can expect upgrades such as higher resolution and balanced audio. The speakers also support a wide range of physical and wireless connectivity options. Hook them up via HDMI ARC, USB-C, Aux, TOSLINK Optical, and LAN.

Ditch the cables through Bluetooth 5.0 or Wi-Fi and stream your audio instead. Each LSX II unit measures 9.5″ × 6.1″ × 7.1″ (HxWxD) and the pair weighs 15.6 lbs. KEF also sells optional accessories such as the S1 Floor Stand, B1 Wall Bracket, and P1 Desk Pad.

