Mask mandates might not be as strict before, but its use is likely to stay until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to society. Thus, we might as well make the most of it and choose to wear one that’s fashionable with a hint of high-tech. Now you can get the complete package with Razer’s Zephyr.

This started out as one of several concepts from the brand earlier this year – called Project Hazel – is finally headed for production. In the early days of the pandemic, the company announced plans to shift operations to produce face masks. Maybe this sparked the idea behind this stylish piece of gear.

The Zephyr ensures pathogens and harmful particles in the air never make it to your respiratory system. Its N95-grade filters work both ways so the user and those around them always remain protected. Razer then relies on two dual-speed intake fans and exchange chambers.

This system makes breathing even more comfortable. To match the wearer’s activity level, they can set it to spin at 6,200 rpm or 4,200 rpm with a press of a button. Meanwhile, the soft silicone face seal and dual strap design of the Zephyr help with ergonomics.

Lip reading becomes easier thanks to the transparent section of the mask. Interior illumination and the anti-fog coating provide superior visibility even at night. Competitors who tout a similar platform often fail to consider these communication aspects.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a Razer without its trademark Chroma RGB tech. Personalize the colors of your Zephyr as well as the effects via the companion app. The package includes the mask, 3 sets of N95-grade filters, a USB-C charging cable, and a bottle of anti-fog spray.

Images courtesy of Razer