No matter where your adventure leads you, “take only memories, leave only footprints.” What better way to live up to this adage than through pictures and videos and BLUETTI’s Handsfree Backpack Power Station, which combines the functionality of a 42L backpack and portable solar generator in a rugged design built to handle the outdoors.

It integrates an ultra-slim power station with ports that are easily accessible via a quick-access side opening for on-the-go charging. As with other BLUETTI power stations, it uses LiFePO4 battery that boasts over 4000 life cycles backed by an efficient battery management system. The 268.8 Wh battery recharges via solar, car, or AC and offers 300W of input and output power.

BLUETTI’s Handsfree Backpack Power Station is for the adventurer who wants to capture every moment or every scene. It features one 300W AC outlet, two 100W USB-C ports, and two 15W USB-A ports. It even allows pass-through charging so you can recharge both the battery and your gear simultaneously. The battery gets from 0 to 80% full in just 45 minutes when plugged to the wall.

The question though, is the battery light enough given you’d have to haul it along with whatever you pack inside the bag? It weighs 5kg plus the backpack can handle a 30kg load, so it’s manageable. What’s more, the bag is IPX4-rated waterproof to protect your gear from splashes or the rain. We don’t suggest submerging it in water though.

Moreover, BLUETTI’s Handsfree Backpack Power Station even has a MOLLE system. It is ergonomic and breathable with ErgoBLUE support system to ensure comfort and durability. It also comes with an innovative fragmented solar charging to keep solar power handy and a modular storage design for ease in packing and unpacking.

Images courtesy of BLUETTI