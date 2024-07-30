With gamers still waiting for Nintendo’s next-generation system, some are getting impatient. Its rivals — Sony and Microsoft — are already several years ahead with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively. Nevertheless, analysts believe whatever the Japanese firm has in store will become a smash hit. For now, we can distract ourselves with AYANEO’s RETRO POWER BANK.

The first time we heard bout this, most of us imagined a stereotypical form factor with some old-school aesthetics. Perhaps the manufacturer was also banking on the transparent body trend among consumer electronics. Instead, what’s on offer is an awesome tribute to an iconic home console in the ’90s.

Sold under the brand’s REMAKE series, the RETRO POWER BANK takes a page out of 8BitDo’s playbook. Design-wise, it closely resembles Nintendo’s Super Famicom. As it stands, AYANEO is now a major player in the portable gaming scene with its growing catalog of handheld gaming PCs, mini PCs, and accessories.

With a slogan that reads “Interpret Retro Reshape Classic,” this SKU stylishly incorporates familiar cosmetic elements. Moreover, AYANEO ensures there is just enough to evoke nostalgia and not the wrath of Nintendo’s strict copyright restrictions.

The RETRO POWER BANK measures 98.2 mm x 81.25 mm x 21.9 mm (LxWxD) and weighs 238 grams. It also comes with a 0.91″ 128 x 32 resolution OLED status screen to show temperature, charging status, protocol, and power level. Its 12,000 mAh lithium-ion batteries deliver up to 3.85V/45.6W via two USB-C ports.

The latter are positioned like the controller ports of the Super Famicom. AYANEO says the RETRO POWER BANK supports QC 2.0, QC 3.0, PD 3.0, AFC, SCP, and FCP charging protocols. It even incorporates the power switch and reset button of the game system with some tweaks to the functions.

Images courtesy of AYANEO